Ryan Dungey Foundation: A Show of Appreciation for the Holidays

With your support, Strider and All Kids Bike can help our elementary school student population learn to ride, introducing them to the importance of living healthy and active lifestyles. Every $50 donation to their ongoing initiative to put bikes into PE programs in schools across the country will translate into teaching 5 kids how to ride. In an effort to show their gratitude for your contribution, for a limited time your generosity will also enter you for a chance to win one of 5 custom Ryan Dungey #5 Strider 12” Pro bikes. In helping All Kids Bike get more of our youth riding, you could potentially further the cause with a bike for a child in your family. To donate, visit RyanDungeyFoundation.org. Be sure to contribute by December 6!

This sense of appreciation and the desire to give back to the very individuals who make these causes possible is a shared sentiment from the Ryan Dungey Foundation and its partners. Without your support, we wouldn’t be able to get more kids riding, nor would we be able to continue the fight against childhood cancer. From the moment we launched the Ryan Dungey Foundation in July the level of embrace we’ve received from the motocross community, particularly our fanbase, has been incredibly overwhelming. I am humbled by the willingness of so many of you to get involved in our cause to create opportunities for the next generation of children.