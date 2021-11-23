Ryan Dungey Foundation: A Show of Appreciation for the Holidays
The following press release is from the Ryan Dungey Foundation:
To the Ryan Dungey Foundation Community,
As we begin our journey through the holidays, I wanted to take an opportunity to share some exciting news with you all regarding the Ryan Dungey Foundation. Gifting and giving go hand in hand during this time of year, and to coincide with the generosity of the holiday spirit our partner at Strider Bikes, along with our beneficiary All Kids Bike, have introduced an opportunity for you to have a direct impact on their efforts to get more kids on two wheels.
With your support, Strider and All Kids Bike can help our elementary school student population learn to ride, introducing them to the importance of living healthy and active lifestyles. Every $50 donation to their ongoing initiative to put bikes into PE programs in schools across the country will translate into teaching 5 kids how to ride. In an effort to show their gratitude for your contribution, for a limited time your generosity will also enter you for a chance to win one of 5 custom Ryan Dungey #5 Strider 12” Pro bikes. In helping All Kids Bike get more of our youth riding, you could potentially further the cause with a bike for a child in your family. To donate, visit RyanDungeyFoundation.org. Be sure to contribute by December 6!
This sense of appreciation and the desire to give back to the very individuals who make these causes possible is a shared sentiment from the Ryan Dungey Foundation and its partners. Without your support, we wouldn’t be able to get more kids riding, nor would we be able to continue the fight against childhood cancer. From the moment we launched the Ryan Dungey Foundation in July the level of embrace we’ve received from the motocross community, particularly our fanbase, has been incredibly overwhelming. I am humbled by the willingness of so many of you to get involved in our cause to create opportunities for the next generation of children.
The holidays are the giving season, and on behalf of all our founding partners and beneficiaries at the Ryan Dungey Foundation, we wanted to express our gratitude and gratefulness for the contributions that have been made in these first few months. We’ve been able to surpass more than $100,000 raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and All Kids Bike, but we know this is just the beginning of so much more. Your commitment to the familial aspect of motocross has left a lasting impression on all of us and we’re eager to continue this journey alongside each and every one of you.
Happy Holidays,
Ryan Dungey
Teach 5 kids to ride for every $50 donated to the Ryan Dungey Foundation. Plus, be entered for a chance to win a custom Ryan Dungey #5 Strider 12 Pro!