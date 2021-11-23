Bike sales are blowing up around the country, and the industry is taking steps to retain new riders and make the sport more enjoyable for those already in the saddle. That's the real goal of the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association, which is designed to link riders with good coaches, just like other sports do, from football, baseball and basketball to skiing and more.

The USMCA concept is gaining traction now, with the registered coaching ranks swelling, a solid website that helps you find coaches in your area, and now key strategic partnerships within the industry.

Just last week, the USMCA announced it had extended a partnership with Yamaha. The USMCA is already partnered with Honda, Kawasaki and KTM, and Husqvarna is listed as a founding partner. With several of the major brands on board, now a big piece has come into place with a new alliance with the American Motorcyclist Association.

Here are a pair of recent press releases from the USMCA.