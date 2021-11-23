Fox Raceway at Pala Opens All-New Supercross Track

Irvine, California—Fox Racing, the global leader in Motorcycle and Mountain Bike safety equipment and apparel, proudly announces the addition of a premier supercross track at Fox Raceway.

In a continued effort to elevate the track experience in Southern California, Fox Raceway has added a pro level supercross track to its facilities. As Southern California continues to be a hotbed for pro and amateur riders, this addition to Fox Raceway is just the starting point for many more enhancements to debut in 2022.

The Supercross track officially opens on November 22

Supercross Track Hours: Monday, Tuesday & Friday - 9am – 4pm

Cost – $55

Must have AMA Pro License

Fox Raceway was proud to partner with Jason Baker and the Dreamtraxx crew, widely recognized as the best track builders in the industry, to execute their vision of what a true competition Supercross track should be.

Fox Global Sports Marketing Director, Austin Hoover: