Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you from the Carolinas, and a mini-road trip. Just got down here on a family trip, which means I missed last night's Moto Fite Klub, which was just down the road at Traveler's Rest, South Carolina. Weege will tell you all about that further down. And while we're deep in the off-season as far as AMA racing goes, there was a lot of news happening around the moto world, and some previews of things to come.

First up was the announcement of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross television package. It features a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. And all 17 rounds will be live in one form or another across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms. Why so many different networks? Because 2021 was the last year for NBC Sports Network, the main network for SX and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship coverage. It may seem confusing at first glance—supercross on CNBC?—but knowing what Feld Entertainment went through to get this package for fans is commendable. I know that a huge new audience will be watching CNBC for the first on the night of Saturday, January 8, because they will be airing the Anaheim Supercross opener live! It's also great to have Anaheim back on the schedule for two races.

Over in Europe, the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar was released, and it's also getting back to normal, with the return of flyaway races to Argentina and Indonesia, and far fewer races in Italy, though we should all be glad that the Italians stepped up to host so many rounds when the series was under the ongoing threat of cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions. Of course, the MXGP calendar is only provisional right now because it always seems to undergo a change or two or three during the winter, so stay tuned. And speaking of winter, opening on February 20 at Matterley Basin in Great Britain is very risky, weather-wise, but here's hoping promoter Steve Dixon gets a great weekend after some of the recent mudders he's had to work through, including the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.