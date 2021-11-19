In the latest issue of Racer X Magazine (January ‘22) there is a feature called “Academy of Factory Racing” which tells the story of Scotty Adkins’ Pro SX MX Tech. Located in Morgantown, West Virginia, not far from the Racer X offices, Pro SX MX Tech is a race mechanics’ trade school devoted to giving aspiring race mechanics the knowledge, skills, and network they need to reach the factory level. Among the graduates Adkins has taught are Honda HRC’s Christien Ducharme, who just guided Jett Lawrence to the 2021 AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Matt Goodbred (Jo Shimoda’s wrench this past season), and Red Bull KTM’s Austin Watterson (AMA Rookie of the Year Max Vohland’s race mechanic). As a matter of fact, four of the top ten riders in the final 250 Pro Motocross standings—Lawrence, Shimoda, Vohland, and Dilan Schwartz (wrenched by David Doherty)—were wrenched by Pro SX MX Tech graduates.
All told, in 2021, there were some 15 different race mechanics on the national motocross and off-road circuits that had graduated from Adkins’ factory race mechanics’ academy, ranging from Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, from SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda to Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki, from privateer riders to all of the factory teams previously mentioned. A former race mechanic himself, Adkins has carefully carved out a niche for himself in the racing business, and the entire industry is now taking notice.
We caught up with Adkins on the first day of school for his 2021-22 group of potential factory mechanics for an interview about what’s going on with Pro SX MX Tech.
Racer X: Today is the day. It’s the first day of school for Pro SX MX Tech. How many have you got in your class?
Scotty Adkins: I have 12 this year. Ten is usually around what I try to take, give or take one or two each way.
Where are this year’s students from?
All over. I have a guy from Wyoming, New Mexico, California… Pretty much just kind of stationed from all over the country. Over the years, I’ve had guys from just about every state.
Where do they stay when they’re in Morgantown?
I recommend the West Run apartment complex, simply because it’s the closest to the school, maybe a mile and a half. Some of them got together to rent a townhouse.
The building you’re in, what did it used to be?
That used to be Performance Collision. It used to be an automotive body shop, collision repair center. I started there because it’s in a really good location and the building was set up perfectly for my needs. It had a lot of outlets, good lighting, indoor outlets all throughout the whole complex. It had indoor water, so we could wash frames and things like that indoors. It was just set up exactly how I needed it to be.
So, what is a term for the students?
It’s eight months, from October to June, and in that time they learn every brand. That’s one of the things that makes us different from MMI [Motorcycle Mechanics Institute] or one of the big trade schools?
What’s tuition per year?
Right now, we’re at $15,500.
How did this all come to be? I know that you grew up an enthusiast and part-time racer, and then you joined the “real” world, working at the hospital. What was your gig at the hospital?
I did floor care there. And I have to give a lot of credit to Chad Sanner [owner of Eleven-10 Mods]. He opened a lot of doors for me, from trying to get me my first gigs as a mechanic to getting me a good gig over at Yamaha of Troy. So, if it wasn’t Chad, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. Now I’m trying to take all my years of knowledge and hand it down the line as people helped me.
When did you come up with the idea to do Pro SX/MX Tech?
I started really thinking about it around 2010, 2011, because I had a lot of guys coming up to me over the years and asking me how I got started, how I became a mechanic, what’s the best route, how do I get on a team? So, I thought to myself, if I could make their paths a little bit easier by giving them the knowledge that they need and kind of guiding them because, like I said, Chad helped me a lot and guided me, so I wanted to return the favor to the sport that we all love. So, I started bouncing ideas off of people. I actually asked some fans that were at Washougal. He actually worked with Sipes in the GNCC when Ryan did the full tour. I said, “Hey, if there was a program such as this, would you go to it?” And they said, “Yeah, we’d be the first to sign up.” I asked a few more here and there, and a lot of them said, “Yeah, I’d attend. That would be awesome! There’s nothing like that out there.” So, I just set a date. At the end of 2014 I said I was going to do it. And the two kids that I had talked to at Washougal about it, they actually attended my first year. So, it was awesome they actually showed up. Then from there, I just kept pushing to make it better and trying to advertise more and just making it what it has grown into already.
Do students have to bring their own tools?
Yes, they do. They bring their own tools. They’re going to need a bunch of sets anyway once they do turn to that professional level. They’re going to need a set on the truck all the time, because the truck is always on the road. Then they need a set at the race shop. Then they need a half set to take to the local track with them, bring to the supercross test track or motocross track each day. So, the students bring their own tools, though I do provide all the other specialty tools, such as fly wheel pullers, clutch hub tools, gear jammers, anything like that.
What about as far as other instructors, or do you have other people that teach of help out?
I don’t. Right now, it’s just me. They get one-on-one with me. We do engines. We do all the chassis stuff. We get into suspension. We basically do what I was doing for the 12 years that I was a mechanic. But, as it grows and as the future goes, I’d like to expand or maybe start another school, or have another instructor come back, maybe even one of my ex-students, come back and run this program and that would free me up either to start another one or to work with them and maybe take a few more students.
What was your first win as a mechanic?
Indy, Sipes, 2011.
And the last?
Christophe Pourcel, Unadilla, ’14.
If you worked with Pourcel, you must know a lot about psychology, finesse…
[Laughs] Yeah, but it was pretty much just business with him. At that point in my career, I just made sure that the machine didn’t break. It wasn’t like at that point I was trying to really have a future with Christophe because we knew it was just a one-year deal [with Valli Motorsports Yamaha], and it was just an outdoor-only deal. So, I just made sure I built the bike so it didn’t break, did my job. Then he rode it. He did his job, did the best he could. At the end of the season, we parted ways. We still talk off and on, Instagram and things like that.
What is a school day is like?
So, we get there in the morning. For the first day, obviously we did emergency contact information. We went over the rule list, stuff like that. Now, this is just for the first day. Then we basically go over the shop rules and a few things in the shop, and then we start tearing bikes apart. Basically, how I teach it is step by step. So, step one is take the seat bolts out and label them. Step two, then obviously you take the seat off. Then step three would be start taking some of the plastic bolts out and label them. So, as everything comes off the machine, you label it just so the kids know exactly what that bolt is and where it goes. They disassemble it, and then once they have it completely disassembled, then they can practice builds and tearing it back apart. Then we work with the engine side of things and we do the same thing. Step one would be to remove the valve cover. Then step two would be go to top dead center. Step three, release the cam chain tensioner. We just walk them through like it was a big Lego set. You put it together and you disassemble it. Then once they practice that and you really get good at it and there’s no mistakes—we don’t run the machines in-between practice builds—but once they make no mistakes and we get it down and you build it without making mistakes, then we get into finals. The finals you build the thing and run it. Then we do loctite torque specs. I’m with them the whole time with the engine. We build it and then we actually take it outside and we start it up.
So, we go over obviously the bikes, but we also go over the industry. I help them build a resume. We do a lot at the school that will set them up in the future, even in case they don’t want to be a mechanic. There’s other doors that will open. Also, you’ve heard the old saying, “There’s more than one way to skin a cat.” Well, I’ll teach an engine and you can teach it different ways if the kid doesn’t understand one way. So, I can change my style and maybe train them a different way. So, there’s the experience part coming out where I’ve been on multiple teams. I’ve seen different ways to do the same job.
Check out this Travis Pastrana build Scotty did at his shop.
Then you can also tell them what to expect once they’re on the road or at the races or part of the team.
Exactly. What it’s like to be at the truck and what you have to do in-between, Monday through Wednesday before you fly, and then when you build a bike on the road. I’ve also seen the how the whole industry has changed. It’s become a lot more corporate, a lot more strict and a little more by-the-book. It’s not the ‘80s or ‘90s when there was a lot of different stuff happening and parties and all that kind of stuff. It’s a lot more strict, and teams want these four-strokes to be correct. These are fine-tuned athletes, not just guys out there trying to battle for wins that aren’t real serious about it or anything like that. Not saying that the ‘80s or ‘90s were bad…
"We just walk them through like it was a big Lego set. You put it together and you disassemble it."
Well, it was different. Working on a two-stroke was a lot different. If you made a mistake, the bike would go slower. If you make a mistake on a four-stroke, it might lock up on the face of a triple.
Yes, it stops. And the whole sport is more professional nowadays compared to what it used to be. That’s what I try to prepare these guys for. You can’t be out drinking and partying and doing stuff. You got to be strict. You got to work hard to get to that next level, or you’ll never work for a guy like Eli Tomac.
Turning on a race on a Saturday afternoon or a Saturday night, how much pride do you take at knowing that that glimpse of #18’s mechanic or #30’s mechanic or #15’s mechanic, that kid came through your school in Morgantown, West Virginia?
Yeah. Like I said, I take so much pride in it. It’s one of those things that for me, I never got to live that dream of being a top-notch racer, but I did get to live it to win races as a mechanic. Now I get to live it through those guys even more, and it means a lot to me. This is my life. I’m 41 and I’ve done this my entire life. My dad started me riding when I was three. I’ve dedicated my entire life to this. So, I’m very proud of those guys and knowing that they came from Morgantown.
Are there written tests and on-paper tests?
No. Mechanics aren’t really doing tests either on tour. You build a bike and it’s right or wrong. What they do is they practice and if there’s mistakes I say, “Now you need to correct this. Next time when you build this, make sure you do this the right way.” So, the test is really the final. Then I grade the bike that they have built by themselves and make sure that it’s 100 percent perfect. Make sure all the wiring is right, make sure all the cables are routed right, and make sure the engine is right. Then we start running that bike. As long as everything is smooth and we don’t have any issues, then we move on to the next model. So basically, the kid passes. I try to work with each kid the best that I can. If they’re not understanding something, like I said, I can change the way I teach it.
What are the youngest and oldest guy you’ve had come through?
I think one of the youngest is working for Dean Wilson right now, Wyatt Duff. He was 17 when he came to my program. I think he’s only 19 or 20 now. So, he’s been doing it now for two or three years. Then the oldest I had was Bill Darby. He was 55. He just loved motorcycles and wanted to understand how they work. I actually placed him as a general mechanic at ClubMX, so he worked there for a while. Unfortunately, I haven’t spoken to him in a while, so I’m not quite sure what he’s up to now.
Have you had any girls come through yet?
I have not. I’ve had a couple send questionnaires in and I’ve answered them and stuff, but as of right now, I haven’t.
Do you guys ever take field trips to the races?
Yes. We did that until last year with the coronavirus, but before that I would take them to races, basically they get to shadow. They get to see exactly what it’s like to be a factory mechanic. Sometimes we get those guys to participate. Chris Van got to hang out with the Factory Yamaha rig when [Justin] Barcia was on the team, and he got to participate—even they gave him a pit shirt. He got to hang out with [then-team manager] Jim Perry and all the guys. He got to just hang out in the pits and see exactly what they were doing to the bike all day long, for the whole weekend, and help out a little bit. He got to talk to Brian Fleck and those guys over at Dunlop and see what kind of tires they’re running. So he got a lot of information. We do usually two races a year. It’s usually the closer ones, like the Indy SX or Atlanta. They get to go and meet some of the riders and get to actually see what it’s like first-hand.
Scotty Adkins (right) with his dad.
You know you’re at a level of great success when you have more graduates working in the industry and at the races than you have in an actual current class!
Absolutely. I try really hard to place all my guys. The phone never stops with people calling for mechanics on these teams, because they want qualified guys. It’s tough to find. You got to have somebody that’s pretty qualified to understand what’s going on, because if these things aren’t 100 percent correct, they’re going to blow up. So, that’s what I try to do, is make sure I have mechanics that are ready to go. Tony Alessi has called me just recently. Larry Brooks, Alex Ray, Zach Osborne... A lot of guys on the list that have called looking for mechanics. Unfortunately, I place them in May and June—that when this class will be ready to go.
What time does the bell ring and what time does the school end?
We go from October 18th this year, which was today, and we go until June 10th. We go five days a week, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. So, they get a lot of class time—30 hours a week.
I’m proud of what you’ve done here Scotty, you’re helping the industry, and you’re helping not only these kids, but the teams as well.
That was my goal kind of to set out. I always heard, “We need a mechanic, but we can’t find one.” Then kids are like, “I want to be a mechanic, but I don’t have a way in or I don’t have what it takes.” I’m like, “Well, you do have what it takes, and I will provide a way for you.” So, what I’ve done to set up this program, I feel like the future is bright with it. I want to eventually maybe move into my own complex, and then maybe try to do something where I can get accredited and then expand, either start another one or get a big enough complex where I can house maybe 15 to 20 students. I still don’t want to take it to the extreme with students, because then I can’t teach them one-on-one. Maybe hire another instructor. Maybe they could do part of it and we could set out a syllabus and a game plan and both of us tackle it together.
I thought now is a really good time to do a story because you winning your first championship through Jett Lawrence, the school getting its first major title, that’s incredible.
And we did that in seven years. Christien has done that only in five. So, I’m proud of that kid and I couldn’t be more happy with him. He worked hard when he was here. I can see it in these guys who’s going to make it and who can go all the way. I knew he could do it.
Here’s a list of where some of the Pro SX MX Tech graduates are working, as of October:
Christien Ducharme (Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence)
Matt Goodbred (Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda)
Austin Watterson (Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland)
Bobby Dawson (Factory KTM Off-Road’s Dante Oliveira)
Konner Croushorn (Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen)
Morgan Hunt (Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Nick Romano)
David Doherty (Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz)
Nick McCampbell (SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Mike Alessi)
Jack Richardson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Robertson)
Dylan Curtis (KTM Off-Road’s Jesse Ansley)
Wyatt Dove (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson)
Blake Arnold (privateer Garrett Hoffman)
Kade O’Grady (privateer Max Miller)
Chris Vann (privateer Logan Boye)
Nick Saylor (TiLube Honda Racing’s Grant Harlan)
Andrew Livingston (Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Adam Enticknap)
