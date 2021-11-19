If you worked with Pourcel, you must know a lot about psychology, finesse…

[Laughs] Yeah, but it was pretty much just business with him. At that point in my career, I just made sure that the machine didn’t break. It wasn’t like at that point I was trying to really have a future with Christophe because we knew it was just a one-year deal [with Valli Motorsports Yamaha], and it was just an outdoor-only deal. So, I just made sure I built the bike so it didn’t break, did my job. Then he rode it. He did his job, did the best he could. At the end of the season, we parted ways. We still talk off and on, Instagram and things like that.

What is a school day is like?

So, we get there in the morning. For the first day, obviously we did emergency contact information. We went over the rule list, stuff like that. Now, this is just for the first day. Then we basically go over the shop rules and a few things in the shop, and then we start tearing bikes apart. Basically, how I teach it is step by step. So, step one is take the seat bolts out and label them. Step two, then obviously you take the seat off. Then step three would be start taking some of the plastic bolts out and label them. So, as everything comes off the machine, you label it just so the kids know exactly what that bolt is and where it goes. They disassemble it, and then once they have it completely disassembled, then they can practice builds and tearing it back apart. Then we work with the engine side of things and we do the same thing. Step one would be to remove the valve cover. Then step two would be go to top dead center. Step three, release the cam chain tensioner. We just walk them through like it was a big Lego set. You put it together and you disassemble it. Then once they practice that and you really get good at it and there’s no mistakes—we don’t run the machines in-between practice builds—but once they make no mistakes and we get it down and you build it without making mistakes, then we get into finals. The finals you build the thing and run it. Then we do loctite torque specs. I’m with them the whole time with the engine. We build it and then we actually take it outside and we start it up.

So, we go over obviously the bikes, but we also go over the industry. I help them build a resume. We do a lot at the school that will set them up in the future, even in case they don’t want to be a mechanic. There’s other doors that will open. Also, you’ve heard the old saying, “There’s more than one way to skin a cat.” Well, I’ll teach an engine and you can teach it different ways if the kid doesn’t understand one way. So, I can change my style and maybe train them a different way. So, there’s the experience part coming out where I’ve been on multiple teams. I’ve seen different ways to do the same job.

