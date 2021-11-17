As the provisional calendar for 2022 FIM World Motocross Championship was released earlier today, it also confirmed the dates for the 75th annual Motocross of Nations at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan. The iconic venue last hosted the Motocross of Nations in 2018, and despite some wet conditions throughout the weekend, the attendance and enthusiasm from fans in attendance made it an incredible weekend. Now five years later, RedBud will once again play host to arguably the biggest motocross event of the year on the weekend of September 24-25.

“We’re so excited to have the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations return to RedBud!” said event organizer Amy Richie back in September when it was announced RedBud would host again. “Two thousand and eighteen was an amazing experience that people are still talking about. Beyond the staff and officials, the race teams and the multitude of fans in attendance, our whole community enjoyed the culture and people it brought from around the world. Even in extreme conditions, it was a very special event, and we can’t wait to do it again!”