Obviously, we talked a lot about the organization of the race on the PulpMX Show on Monday afterwards. Looking back on it, what did we get right and/or anything we got wrong?

Lockhart: I think we might have been a little over the top on some of the things but there is no question that a little bit of organization would of went a long way. We were spot on with the staging and practice format as it was a gong show but might have been a little off on the actual “Caring” of the GH crew. I feel now that a few weeks have past that maybe they were caught off guard of the amount of entries that showed up but just throw more people at it, SOUNDS EASY, RIGHT? Get the practice stickers. Get some advice or input from other racers on the schedule etc. It sounds like they have their ears open and especially with John Anderson from Dubya USA being a huge part of the event I feel that they will make changes for the better in 2022 to improve the quality and safety of the event. Personally, I would like to see the event be spread out over three days. Practice Friday, moto one Saturday and moto two Sunday. I feel this would give the GH crew more time for track prep, consistency in the moto length and make everything run a little smoother. I still had fun and will be back in 2022.

Keefer: I think it could be more organized for sure, but from my POV I don’t think it was as bad as maybe Matthes or Newf thought. I know that ambulances on the track while we race, a herd of riders in staging and maybe the 30 Pro race with the 50 Pro 125 guys on the same track sounded pretty bad, and it was. However, it’s something that can be fixed, and I really think it will be now that there was more stink about it on the show. The Plus 50 125 rider that crashed with Mike Alessi is luckily going to be okay and I really think Glen Helen will do better in 2022. I want to believe this! I feel like 2020 ran smoothly when we were there. The weather was crap but the event was fine. The 2020 event ran pretty smoothly besides the cutting of laps and change of track in the middle of second motos, but it was ran like a typical local race in my eyes. Steve and Newf are not at local California races so to me this is all normal. I do think the RMX Series is one of the best ran events around, but too bad they are located in Arizona, Utah and Idaho. RMX seems to do it really well with everything being ran on time, appropriate amount of laps, classes, etc. It’s a rare thing to have an event be ran completely smooth, but the RMX series seems to have it figured out well. Even our local Swap Moto Race Series is ran pretty well, but even they have some shortcoming at times.

Matthes: I stand by what I said on the show, if the promoters just thought a little bit about rider safety, practice order, race order and staging, the event itself would be a lot better. They have so many entries, they’re behind the eight ball right from the drop of the first practice gate (of which there are 150 riders on the track because there’s no actual practice order). Waiting for your race was massively confusing, gate selection, the number of laps, the two practice days before, if they just checked driver’s licenses to make sure you’re even eligible for the class you signed up in, that would help. Maybe stretch it out and add a day to the event to make everything more manageable or how about taking an hour out of both days to groom the track, we’re vet riders with jobs, not everyone is in amazing shape. Everything at the World Vets seems to revolve around making a buck and not concerned with how the event is run, in my opinion.

