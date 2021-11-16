Kris Keefer tests out the 2022 Kawasaki KX250 at Perris Raceway in California. The bike hasn't changed from 2021, but Keefer explains what works and doesn't with this iteration of Kawasaki as well as who this bike is for. Hear Keefer as he details some of the changes he would make to the motorcycle to increase his comfort level as well as his son Aden explain where this bike ranks in his 250 rankings currently. Keefer also discusses the bike with vet rider Todd Sciacqua to hear the differences in opinion from younger riders to older riders alike. Get setting information, who this bike is for, where the KX250 shines as well as how the durability is over the longhaul.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 Kawasaki KX250