Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Bike Intro

November 16, 2021 2:20pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer tests out the 2022 Kawasaki KX250 at Perris Raceway in California. The bike hasn't changed from 2021, but Keefer explains what works and doesn't with this iteration of Kawasaki as well as who this bike is for. Hear Keefer as he details some of the changes he would make to the motorcycle to increase his comfort level as well as his son Aden explain where this bike ranks in his 250 rankings currently. Keefer also discusses the bike with vet rider Todd Sciacqua to hear the differences in opinion from younger riders to older riders alike. Get setting information, who this bike is for, where the KX250 shines as well as how the durability is over the longhaul.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 Kawasaki KX250

  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Spencer Owens

The 2022 Kawasaki KX250 in Action

  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2022 Kawasaki KX250. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2022 Kawasaki KX250. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2022 Kawasaki KX250. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2022 Kawasaki KX250. Spencer Owens
  • Todd Sciacqua in action on the 2022 Kawasaki KX250. Spencer Owens
  • Todd Sciacqua in action on the 2022 Kawasaki KX250. Spencer Owens

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
January 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now