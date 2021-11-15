I came to a realization recently. Riding dirt bikes really isn’t about the bike at all. Maybe it’s not even about riding. This notion isn’t new for me, it’s been in the back of my head for a long time, but it was brought to the forefront, in a big way, over the weekend.

It all started when a text from my friend Troy startled me out of my deep state of Friday-night relaxation.

“You ripping minis tomorrow night? Jared is coming too, so you can take that bitch out!”

After an initial moment of confusion my mental clutch started gaining friction and it dawned on me that Troy was referring to the annual 100cc race that was happening the next night at Cycleland Raceway, a local track just outside of Chico, California. The race is in annual celebration of the track’s birthday, and the number of laps are determined by the track’s age. This year Cycleland turned 59 and I’d completely forgotten about it.

“Damn, that’s tomorrow?”

“Tomorrow night. Gates open at five, race starts at seven.”

I struggled to find an excuse like I was up for jury duty.

“I’ll be hammered long before then, and I’m broke right now.”

“It only costs $10 and I think hammered drunk racing is encouraged.”

“Damn...”

“It’ll be fun.”

Knowing I was on the losing end of this argument, I went dark, hoping the texts would magically stop coming. They didn’t. In fact, they increased, now coming from an additional source—Jared.

“Bust out that old DR-Z and let’s race tomorrow night!”

“I’m old. Too old for this.”

“Same. It’s all old dudes going out there. I picked up an old XR100 from a tow yard just for this race.”

“I don’t think an Uber will also transport a motorcycle.”

“I’ll pick you up.”

Resistance was futile. I gave in. If the universe wanted me to have a fun time and go bang bars with friends, who was I to protest? I was a little concerned about my endurance—59 laps is no joke, but hey, it’s an oval track designed for mini sprint cars. It couldn’t be that hard, right? I also knew drunk riding wasn’t actually encouraged, as Troy had suggested, and realized I’d have to reign in the Saturday afternoon shenanigans or just be sneaky about it. If you know me, you know which direction I took at that fork in the road.

As I was prepping my wife’s DR-Z125 the next day I was pleased to hear the sound of rain. Finally, I had the excuse I needed to stay home and be lazy. No way they’d run this thing in the rain, right? Unfortunately the clouds gave way to sunshine, and in response to the muddy conditions, the track decided to wave the entry fee for both spectators and riders. The moto gods weren’t letting me off the hook, it seemed.

As promised, Jared, an old riding buddy who I now only get to see once every few years, showed up around four and we loaded up and rolled to the track. When we arrived I was surprised at the number of familiar faces present, many of which I hadn’t seen in a long time. It was like a reunion of hooligans-turned-adults. I dispensed and received more high-fives than a bunch of idiots at a bachelor party.