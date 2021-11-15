THOR, Aaron Plessinger Agree to Multi-Year Extension

Poway, California—THOR is thrilled to announce a multi-year extension with elite factory racer Aaron Plessinger as he enters the 2022 Supercross and Outdoor Motocross season, aboard a new bike and backed by a new team. Headed into his seventh year with the brand, Aaron has consistently represented THOR racewear in a positive and professional manner. THOR is excited to continue this multi-year relationship with Plessinger, utilizing his adept riding abilities, and valuable input to enhance THOR’s premium product line.

Aaron is headed into the 2022 Supercross season aboard a new machine that’s backed by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. Aaron will be under the same tent as teammate and THOR athlete, Cooper Webb. Plessinger, a THOR athlete since 2016, is a fan favorite for his distinct style on the track and All-American attitude off the track.