Gavin Towers Signs With Yamaha Factory Amateur Team

Gavin Towers made the jump from KTM to Team Green in the fall of 2019, debuting on the green bike at the Monster Energy Cup. He finished 2-3 for second overall behind Husqvarna’s Evan Ferry. At the Loretta Lynn’s in 2020, Towers finished second overall (2-2-3 moto finishes) in Supermini 1 (12-15) and fourth overall (3-5-4 moto finishes) in Supermini 2 (13-16). He then made the jump to the Kawasaki KX250.

At the 2021 Loretta Lynn’s, Towers finished 3-3-2 for second overall in 250 B and 7-5-2 for fourth overall in Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C in his first year on the big bike.

At the inaugural MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway, Towers finished 5-4 for fifth overall. Afterwards, he commented on the event and his future plans, hinting towards the upcoming end of his contract with Kawasaki.

“I'm not really sure right now,” he said on his future back in August. “I'm on a contract year with Kawi so I'm not really sure after October 31st what the plan is really. So I've just gotta keep working hard and getting better. So we've just gotta figure it out from there. But definitely doing these next couple races and then Ponca, then Cal Classic and then we're gonna see after October 31st."

Towers finished 10-5 at the Scouting Moto Combine at Fox Raceway at Pala the following week. At the 45th annual Race of Champions Sponsored by Kawasaki at Raceway Park in Old Bridge Township, New Jersey in early October, Towers picked up two wins, in the 250 B and the Ironman Classic, while finishing second overall in Schoolboy II (12-17).

At the end of October, Towers took to Instagram to thank the Monster Energy/Team Green Kawasaki for his two years with the team, confirming his departure. Now, he has announced his new deal on Instagram: he will be racing for the Yamaha Factory Amateur Team.