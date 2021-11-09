Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer
The 18th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Wednesday, November 10, for the MXGP of Città di Mantova as the paddock remains at Mantova in Italy. This is the grand finale for an incredible season, as Romain Febvre, Jeffrey Herlings, and Tim Gajser can all win the title at the final race. Did you know GPs air on American television? Look for it on CBS Sports (the cable channel) on Wednesday night. Or watch live via MXGP-TV.com.
Below is everything you need for the final round.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy)EMX125, EMX250 Races
Live Now
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeLiveNovember 10 - 2:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeLiveNovember 10 - 3:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveNovember 10 - 5:00 AM
- MGP Race 1LiveNovember 10 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveNovember 10 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveNovember 10 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)November 10 - 11:30 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)November 11 - 12:30 AM
2021 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|661
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|658
|3
|Tim Gajser
|646
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|534
|5
|Jorge Prado
|532
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|689
|2
|Tom Vialle
|570
|3
|Jago Geerts
|563
|4
|Jed Beaton
|513
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|512
Other Links
General
MXGP of Città di Mantova
MXGP of Città di Mantova Race Center
MXGP of Città di Mantova Timetable
