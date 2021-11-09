Results Archive
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: MXGP of Città di Mantova

How to Watch MXGP of Città di Mantova

November 9, 2021 10:15am
by:

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

The 18th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Wednesday, November 10, for the MXGP of Città di Mantova as the paddock remains at Mantova in Italy. This is the grand finale for an incredible season, as Romain Febvre, Jeffrey Herlings, and Tim Gajser can all win the title at the final race. Did you know GPs air on American television? Look for it on CBS Sports (the cable channel) on Wednesday night. Or watch live via MXGP-TV.com.

Below is everything you need for the final round.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy)

     EMX125, EMX250 Races
    Live Now
    Mantova
    Mantova IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      November 10 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      November 10 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      November 10 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MGP Race 1 
      Live
      November 10 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      November 10 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      November 10 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      November 10 - 11:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      November 11 - 12:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Romain Febvre France661
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands658
3Tim Gajser Slovenia646
4Antonio Cairoli Italy534
5Jorge Prado Spain532
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France689
2Tom Vialle France570
3Jago Geerts Belgium563
4Jed Beaton Australia513
5Mattia Guadagnini Italy512
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Città di Mantova

MXGP of Città di Mantova Race Center
MXGP of Città di Mantova Timetable

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Track Map

MXGP of Città di Mantova
MXGP of Città di Mantova MXGP

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
January 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now