For Australia’s Jed Beaton, Wednesday’s MXGP of Citta di Mantova represents his final opportunity to race a 250 in an FIM Motocross World Championship event. He sits a solid fourth in this year’s MX2 standings, but due to the age limit of 23 in the MX2 class, Beaton will be forced to move up to MXGP next year and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider currently does not have a 450 ride lined up. But he does want to stay in Europe and remain in MXGP as he feels it’s where his best opportunities lay. So, on Wednesday, he will have one last shot to show prospective teams what he could bring to the table for them next season. We caught up with him after his fourth place overall at Sunday’s MXGP of Lombardia to hear his thoughts on what lies ahead.

Racer X: Pretty good day overall. I felt like speed-wise, you were there. Maybe if you started with those guys, maybe you would have stayed up there a little bit longer. How did you feel about it?

Jed Beaton: Yeah, I mean it was a pretty good day for me. Like you said, I just didn’t start with them and then it gets that too big of a gap that you kind of can’t catch back. So yeah, a lot of people were quite similar in speed today, which makes it difficult to make the passes and stuff. Honestly, I felt a lot better in the second moto than the first, but it just took me a few laps to get into it and by the time I’m there, they have that 10 to 15 second gap. That’s all that really made it difficult. I’m looking forward to the Wednesday. Hopefully I can start up there and try to get some better results.

How difficult is it to make up time on this track? It seems like everyone is doing the exact same thing so where can you even make time?

Yeah, there’s not many places you can make time or even make passes. So, you have to be a little aggressive. It’s not that it’s one lined, it’s just quite difficult because everyone is doing the same lines and it’s difficult to make time when everyone is doing that stuff. It’s difficult, but it’s the same for everyone.