It was back to the Tazio Nuvolari Mantova sand for round 17 of 18, a track as narrow and twisty as the Pietramurata hardpack that had staged rounds 14, 15, and 16 in seven days last week.

“Back” for some. Those that took part in the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations six weeks previously (Jeffrey Herlings, Tony Cairoli, Glenn Coldenhoff, and Ben Watson among those in the top half of the MXGP standings) already had a feel for the terrain and the layout. Compared to Pietramurata, Mantova was mostly flat and the sandy bumps were more profound. Jeffrey Herlings had run riot at the Nations for Red Bull KTM (and Team Netherlands) in a display of dominance he has been unable to show in a fierce MXGP contest this year. The Dutchman, most people’s tip for the 2021 title despite the outrageous situation of having three riders split by just three points for the championship entering the last two Grands Prix, was perhaps the most confident arriving to Mantova.

Herlings had relied on his teammates—Cairoli and Jorge Prado—to rescue points the previous Sunday after two uncharacteristic errors in the second moto further north in Italy, but the 27-year-old’s speed is undisputed, as evidenced by his seven victories, 12 moto wins, twelve podiums and eleven Pole Positions: all quantities higher than any other competitor and columns that he would increase on Sunday at Mantova. He bumped up the Pole Positions tally with a lap only half a second quicker than Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre. The Frenchman might have carried the red plate, but Herlings was the rider most on the prowl.