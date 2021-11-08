Main image: KTM Images/Ray Archer
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 17 (of 18) — MXGP of Lombardia — Mantova, Italy
MXGP
MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MXGPNovember 7, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|8 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|4 - 7
|Honda
|7
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|6 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|7 - 10
|Husqvarna
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|10 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|12 - 8
|GasGas
MX2
MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MX2November 7, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Tom Vialle
|France
|3 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|5 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|4 - 10
|Husqvarna
|6
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|7 - 7
|GasGas
|7
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|6 - 9
|KTM
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|12 - 5
|KTM
|9
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|11 - 6
|GasGas
|10
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|10 - 8
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|661
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|658
|3
|Tim Gajser
|646
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|534
|5
|Jorge Prado
|532
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|530
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|416
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|391
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|310
|10
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|309
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|689
|2
|Tom Vialle
|570
|3
|Jago Geerts
|563
|4
|Jed Beaton
|513
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|512
|6
|Rene Hofer
|501
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|441
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|413
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|404
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|316
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Round 9 (of 9) — Gobbler Getter Enduro — Stanton, Alabama
Overall Results
1. Josh Toth (KTM)
2. Steward Baylor (Yam)
3. Craig Delong (Hsq)
4. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
5. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
6. Evan Smith (Hsq)
7. Ben Kelley (KTM)
8. Steve Nicholas (KTM)
9. Jesse Ansley (KTM)
10. Zach Hayes (KTM)
Overall Standings
Steward Baylor Jr. claimed the Pro Overall title.
Hoosier Arenacross
Round 1 (of 18) — Topeka, Kansas — Stormont Vail Events Center
250 Pro
450 Pro
Round 2 (of 18) — Topeka, Kansas — Stormont Vail Events Center
250 Pro
450 Pro
Other Championship Standings
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Maxime Renaux
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Nicholas Lapucci
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Italy
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Ben Watson
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Rene Hofer
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC1
|Johnny Girroir
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jonathan Johnson
|GNCC
|XC3
|Becca Sheets
|GNCC
|WXC
|Luke Clout
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|Kyle Webster
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|Blake Fox
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Italy
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|USA
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Jesse Ansley
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|Billy Bolt
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Jared Mees
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Dallas Daniels
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|Corey Texter
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins