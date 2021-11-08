Results Archive
Wake-Up Call



November 8, 2021 8:00am
by:

Main image: KTM Images/Ray Archer

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 17 (of 18) — MXGP of Lombardia — Mantova, Italy

MXGP



MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MXGP

November 7, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 2 Kawasaki
3Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 4 KTM
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia8 - 3 Honda
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 5 Yamaha
6Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain4 - 7 Honda
7Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain6 - 6 KTM
8Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark7 - 10 Husqvarna
9Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy10 - 9 KTM
10Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands12 - 8 GasGas
Full Results
Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings KTM Images/Ray Archer

MX2



MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MX2

November 7, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 1 Yamaha
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 2 Yamaha
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France3 - 4 KTM
4Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia5 - 3 Husqvarna
5Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands4 - 10 Husqvarna
6Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden7 - 7 GasGas
7Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria6 - 9 KTM
8Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy12 - 5 KTM
9Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany11 - 6 GasGas
10Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark10 - 8 Kawasaki
Full Results
Jago Geerts
Jago Geerts Yamaha

Championship Standings

MXGP



MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Romain Febvre France661
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands658
3Tim Gajser Slovenia646
4Antonio Cairoli Italy534
5Jorge Prado Spain532
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland530
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands416
8Pauls Jonass Latvia391
9Alessandro Lupino Italy310
10Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark309
Full Standings

MX2



MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France689
2Tom Vialle France570
3Jago Geerts Belgium563
4Jed Beaton Australia513
5Mattia Guadagnini Italy512
6Rene Hofer Austria501
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands441
8Thibault Benistant France413
9Ruben Fernandez Spain404
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany316
Full Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Round 9 (of 9) — Gobbler Getter Enduro — Stanton, Alabama

Overall Results

1. Josh Toth (KTM)
2. Steward Baylor (Yam)
3. Craig Delong (Hsq)
4. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
5. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
6. Evan Smith (Hsq)
7. Ben Kelley (KTM)
8. Steve Nicholas (KTM)
9. Jesse Ansley (KTM)
10. Zach Hayes (KTM)

Overall Standings

Steward Baylor Jr. claimed the Pro Overall title.

Steward Baylor Jr.
Steward Baylor Jr. Shan Moore

Hoosier Arenacross

Round 1 (of 18) — Topeka, Kansas — Stormont Vail Events Center

250 Pro

450 Pro

Michael Hicks claimed both 250 Pro class wins at the first two rounds of the 2021/2022 Hoosier Arenacross season.
Michael Hicks claimed both 250 Pro class wins at the first two rounds of the 2021/2022 Hoosier Arenacross season. Midwest Moto Media/Jason Friberg

Round 2 (of 18) — Topeka, Kansas — Stormont Vail Events Center

250 Pro

450 Pro

Kyle Peters leads the 450 Pro class after the first two races of the 2021/2022 Hoosier Arenacross season.
Kyle Peters leads the 450 Pro class after the first two races of the 2021/2022 Hoosier Arenacross season. Midwest Moto Media/Jason Friberg

Other Championship Standings

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett LawrenceLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Maxime RenauxFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Nicholas LapucciFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
ItalyMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Ben Watson Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Rene HoferMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jeffrey HerlingsMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
Ben KelleyGNCCXC1
Johnny GirroirGNCCXC2
Jonathan JohnsonGNCCXC3
Becca SheetsGNCCWXC
Luke CloutPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
Kyle WebsterPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
Blake FoxPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
ItalyInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
USAInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Steward Baylor Jr.Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Jesse AnsleyKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro MC
Billy BoltFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Jared MeesAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Dallas DanielsAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
Corey TexterAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

