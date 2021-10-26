Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Exhaust Podcast: Justin Cooper

Exhaust Podcast Justin Cooper

October 26, 2021 3:25pm
by:

Jason Weigandt catches up with Justin Cooper to talk about his 2021 season, winning a 250SX West Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and coming up six points short of Jett Lawrence for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship. While Cooper was leading the motocross series, he suffered a broken thumb, and tried to tough out the rest of the season without riding during the week. Turns out the pain from the thumb injury was manageable, but the loss of fitness from not riding during the week was very costly. Cooper finally reveals the stresses of a season-long championship chase in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraCardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Or watch the podcast in the video player below.

