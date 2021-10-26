Jason Weigandt catches up with Justin Cooper to talk about his 2021 season, winning a 250SX West Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and coming up six points short of Jett Lawrence for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship. While Cooper was leading the motocross series, he suffered a broken thumb, and tried to tough out the rest of the season without riding during the week. Turns out the pain from the thumb injury was manageable, but the loss of fitness from not riding during the week was very costly. Cooper finally reveals the stresses of a season-long championship chase in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

