After finishing as runner-up in 2019 and 2020 through his high-level consistency, Seewer can still break into the top five (“whether I’m fifth or sixth who cares? It’s not going to change my life”) but is a by-stander for the championship. Who’s his tip? “Wow, this is so hard. I would say Herlings but like we saw today [anything can happen]. The only guy who still has a joker to play is Romain because Jeffrey’s had his problems and Tim broke his collarbone. If he keeps doing what he is doing then it could be him…but I think it’s tough to beat Jeffrey.”

-MX2 saw a clash of the two leading Frenchman. In the first moto, Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle obtained his 16th holeshot of the season and won his third moto in a row to move extremely close to second place in the championship. It flipped in moto two, as he collided with countryman and series leader Maxime Renaux for P1 on the opening lap. This put both in trouble. Vialle hurt his right forearm and the pain of it would cause another crash the following lap levering him out of the GP and a doubt for Sunday. Renaux tangled the rear wheel of his Monster Energy Yamaha YZ250F in the fence and chewed a chunk of red TV camera cable.

“I got taken-out by Tom on the uphill. I don’t have much to say about it. It was a racing incident but the bike was buried in the fence and I tried to take it out. A real mess. The cable went into the wheel and I was really worried the whole moto because my leg and ass were being slapped on every jump by this thing. I was so afraid it would go back into the wheel and block it. I pushed to fourth, which was much better than the first race and a good result for the championship.”

Despite a 7-4 (he’d been hit off by another rider in the first moto) Renaux missed the podium for the second time in a row and since his win in Spain but still guards an 87-point cushion. Thirteen points more than teammate Jago Geerts on Sunday – and just finishing ahead of Vialle - will give Yamaha their first MX2 title since Cairoli back in 2007. Geerts was able to take his second podium in a week and was joined again by 114 Motorsports Honda’s Ruben Fernandez. The Spaniard benefited from the privateer team’s continuing development work with the 2021 CRF250R to have an improved engine and with stronger gearing to carry his larger frame to two top-five starts.