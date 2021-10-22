Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: ClubMX with Brayton, A-Mart, and Marchbanks

October 22, 2021 3:20pm | by:

Jason Weigandt drops in on THE Justin Brayton, Alex "450 Class" Martin, and Garrett Marchbanks during pre-season supercross training at ClubMX. No shocker that Weege thinks Brayton was looking AMAZING. Brayton also explains his 2022 program in a return with SmarTop/Bull Frog Spas/ MotoConcepts Honda, thoughts of retirement, and more.

The Weege show is presented by Honda and the Talon Sport Side-by-Side. Fall is a beautiful time to go see nature with the super fun, 1000cc long-travel Talon. Bring the family with you and have one heck of a weekend!

Main Image by Mike Vizer

Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now