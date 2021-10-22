The Weege Show: ClubMX with Brayton, A-Mart, and Marchbanks

Jason Weigandt drops in on THE Justin Brayton, Alex "450 Class" Martin, and Garrett Marchbanks during pre-season supercross training at ClubMX. No shocker that Weege thinks Brayton was looking AMAZING. Brayton also explains his 2022 program in a return with SmarTop/Bull Frog Spas/ MotoConcepts Honda, thoughts of retirement, and more.

Main Image by Mike Vizer