MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Watch: MXGP of Trentino Mega Battle

October 25, 2021 11:20am

Another race, another incredible battle in the FIM World Motocross Championship. Above, check out a late second-moto duel between Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff, Tim Gajser, and Romain Febvre where all four had a shot at the moto win. Below you can watch the full highlights from the full day of racing, including the MX2 class. Combine the close racing with fans finally coming back to the races, and the cheers and excitement make for quite a close to the season.

MXGP will be back again on Wednesday for another event in Trentino.

Full Highlights 

MXGP of Trentino Results

MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP

October 24, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands5 - 2 Yamaha
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia4 - 3 Honda
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France3 - 4 Kawasaki
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland2 - 5 Yamaha
MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2

October 24, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 2 Yamaha
3Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain4 - 4 Honda
4Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia7 - 3 Husqvarna
5Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden3 - 9 GasGas
Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands555
2Romain Febvre France531
3Tim Gajser Slovenia528
4Jorge Prado Spain457
5Antonio Cairoli Italy419
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France563
2Jago Geerts Belgium471
3Tom Vialle France467
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy443
5Jed Beaton Australia429
