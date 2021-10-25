Another race, another incredible battle in the FIM World Motocross Championship. Above, check out a late second-moto duel between Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff, Tim Gajser, and Romain Febvre where all four had a shot at the moto win. Below you can watch the full highlights from the full day of racing, including the MX2 class. Combine the close racing with fans finally coming back to the races, and the cheers and excitement make for quite a close to the season.

MXGP will be back again on Wednesday for another event in Trentino.

Full Highlights