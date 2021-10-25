Watch: MXGP of Trentino Mega Battle
October 25, 2021 11:20am
Another race, another incredible battle in the FIM World Motocross Championship. Above, check out a late second-moto duel between Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff, Tim Gajser, and Romain Febvre where all four had a shot at the moto win. Below you can watch the full highlights from the full day of racing, including the MX2 class. Combine the close racing with fans finally coming back to the races, and the cheers and excitement make for quite a close to the season.
MXGP will be back again on Wednesday for another event in Trentino.
Full Highlights
MXGP of Trentino Results
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGPOctober 24, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|2 - 5
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2October 24, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|4 - 4
|Honda
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|7 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|3 - 9
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|555
|2
|Romain Febvre
|531
|3
|Tim Gajser
|528
|4
|Jorge Prado
|457
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|419
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|563
|2
|Jago Geerts
|471
|3
|Tom Vialle
|467
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|443
|5
|Jed Beaton
|429