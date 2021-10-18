-For the second weekend and second Grand Prix in succession MXGP packed out a circuit. There was a discernible appetite for both motocross and hero worship of Prado as Spain revelled in the chance to get back behind the fences for the first time in two years. The country endured one of the most severe and draconian lockdowns in Europe in the heat of the pandemic but is now one of the best territories in the continent for case numbers. Sports events and outdoor activities are almost back to ‘normal’ status, and it was evident even on Saturday with a big attendance for the European Championship and Women’s World Championship support programme. There were already hundreds and hundreds of fans queuing at the gates in the chilly dark early Sunday morning.

-After the ‘old-school’ nature and history of Lacapelle Marival in France the previous Sunday, Intu Xanadú Arroyomolinos (named after both the mall next door and the district) was a contrast. The track was inaugurated in 2020 and is especially built for the Grand Prix. It’s an exercise in modern MXGP event promotion that is costly, ambitious but well-supported. A swift tour through the mall (built by the Mills Corporation twenty years ago and one of the largest in Europe with more than 220 stores) revealed widespread advertising for MXGP.

“We wanted to make a race close to Madrid and with the concept whereby we would not try to bring the public to motocross but motocross to the public,” explained event organiser Diego Muñoz. “We were looking for areas and local councils that would help and it wasn’t easy for environmental reasons, but we found this place that was big enough and with the right type of ground. It was next to a shopping centre and with a town hall that was willing to help, along with the Madrid council. We got everything into place in 2020 and then Covid really hit. We had to move the race to October and then one week before our first Grand Prix Madrid went into lockdown. We had to talk every day with Infront [Motor Racing, MXGP promoters] about whether the event could and should go ahead and the teams were concerned about the case numbers, but the GP happened, and it was like a ‘party on hold’ because Prado won both races but there was no public, no atmosphere, nothing. The party came back this year.”