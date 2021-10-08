Phil Nicoletti's 2021 season was short lived, as his run with the ClubMX Yamaha team ended due to a torn ACL before the RedBud National. Plus, his best buddy Alex "Troll Train" Martin had his season interrupted with multiple injuries. Yup, the typical bad news for Phil. But he's finding a way to dig deep, sacrifice, and help folks like you. Got a question? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Philthy, you’ve been riding the mighty (but not always loved) YZ450F for a while now. I think Dylan Ferrandis will have an awesome second year in 450 supercross and with Eli Tomac coming over to Yamaha, what’s your thoughts? Will we see a Yamaha win the 450 supercross title? Is it a worthy machine?

Peachman,

Peachman,

I will agree with you in the Ferrandis take with having a breakout supercross season. I really feel like his 2021 campaign was pretty damn good. I swear he passed more riders in SX than anyone else. You definitely can’t say that Ferrandis and Tomac won’t be title contenders just because they are on a blue bike. I feel like the stigma of that bike has changed a lot in a matter of eight months. Whether it was the “new” Yamaha 450 team, or a rider that knew how to ride the Yamaha 450 to make it successful, it changed a lot of opinions on it. You should listen to the PulpMX show from a few weeks ago, I made Steve Mattes get KYB suspension technician Ricki Gilmore on the phone to get a better grasp on what Star Yamaha did to excel. Truth be told, I didn’t do it so the listeners could learn more, I just wanted to know for myself! All I all, it’s pretty cool to see this kind of progress. Then I watched Tomac’s video on the blue bike and he looks BADASS! They definitely are without a doubt title threat! But do they take down my guy CW2? Ehhhhhh I don’t know about that one.

Watch the interview with Gilmore below at the 1:03:35 mark of PulpMX Show #477: