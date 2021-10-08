Jorge Prado Will Race the MXGP of France This Weekend Following Surgery

However, Prado would leave the circuit to hospital and would not partake in the second MXGP race later that day as he nursed a fairly severe gash in his arm from the crash. Initial rumors of a fractured leg were ultimately determined to be false. A week later, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have now confirmed that Prado will attempt to race this weekend in Lacapelle Marival for the French Grand Prix.

Red Bull KTM MXGP racer Jorge Prado is travelling to Lacapelle Marival to tackle the twelfth round of the 2021 World Championship after minor surgery to repair a cut sustained after the first moto in Germany last Sunday. "Every day is a bit better," he said. "The cut was pretty deep and I was lucky I didn’t get any damage to the nerves or the muscles. I had some stitches under my arm and now the plan is to see if I can ride the bike and race this weekend. It’s a bit hard to pull my elbow up, but I’ll try to do my best. Some points will be good enough."

Prado’s DNS dropped him to fourth in the World Championship standings as he now sits 31 points behind championship leader Tim Gajser. As for Herlings, he was able to race and eventually finish in third place in the second race earning him second overall on the day. Despite some bumps and bruises, Herlings was mostly okay and will be ready to go this Sunday as well.

The race win was Prado’s third on the season as he sat right in the thick of the championship hunt. Both he and Herlings were pushing the limit to win the race and ultimately it ended in tears. But with Prado now ailing from his recent surgery, he might not be fit enough to stay in the hunt and this weekend will be crucial to decide that.