MXGP 2021: The Official Motocross Videogame Announced From Milestone

The official MXGP videogame is back!

Featuring all the emotions of the 2021 Official Championship, a brand-new Career Mode even more realistic and exciting with a renovated path to the glory and additional activities, in which you can compete on both official and new tracks, the beloved Track Editor with different terrain types, variable heightmap and new tools, an improved gameplay, and much more, MXGP 2021 is the chapter you can’t miss in your collection.

And to give a boost to your experience, MXGP 2021 will include the 4 most celebrated Legacy Tracks: Ottobiano (Italy), Ernée (France), Leon (Mexico), and Agueda (Portugal), available both in Single Player and Multiplayer.

MXGP 2021 will be available on November 30th, 2021 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC Steam.