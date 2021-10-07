Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
MXGP 2021: The Official Motocross Videogame Announced From Milestone

October 7, 2021 12:15pm | by:
The official MXGP videogame is back!

Featuring all the emotions of the 2021 Official Championship, a brand-new Career Mode even more realistic and exciting with a renovated path to the glory and additional activities, in which you can compete on both official and new tracks, the beloved Track Editor with different terrain types, variable heightmap and new tools, an improved gameplay, and much more, MXGP 2021 is the chapter you can’t miss in your collection.

And to give a boost to your experience, MXGP 2021 will include the 4 most celebrated Legacy Tracks: Ottobiano (Italy), Ernée (France), Leon (Mexico), and Agueda (Portugal), available both in Single Player and Multiplayer.

MXGP 2021 will be available on November 30th, 2021 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC Steam.

