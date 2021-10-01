The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action next week at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC on October 9 and 10 at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia.
The 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3, for the MXGP of Germany as the paddock takes over Teutschenthal, Germany.
Below is everything you need for the 11th round of MXGP.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of GermanyEMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 3
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 3 - 3:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 3 - 4:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveOctober 3 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveOctober 3 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveOctober 3 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveOctober 3 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)October 3 - 12:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)October 3 - 1:00 PM
2021 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|371
|2
|Tim Gajser
|370
|3
|Romain Febvre
|367
|4
|Jorge Prado
|359
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|326
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|403
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|332
|3
|Jago Geerts
|325
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|290
|5
|Jed Beaton
|290
Other Links
General
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP of Germany Race Center
MXGP of Germany Timetable
MXGP of Germany MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Germany MX2 Entry List
