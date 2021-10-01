Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
How to Watch: MXGP of Germany

How to Watch MXGP of Germany

October 1, 2021 12:00pm
by:

The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action next week at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC on October 9 and 10 at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia.

The 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3, for the MXGP of Germany as the paddock takes over Teutschenthal, Germany.

Below is everything you need for the 11th round of MXGP.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Germany

     EMX250, EMX125 Races
    Sunday, October 3
    Teutschenthal
    Saxony-Anhalt DE Germany
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 3 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 3 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      October 3 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      October 3 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      October 3 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 3 - 12:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 3 - 1:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands371
2Tim Gajser Slovenia370
3Romain Febvre France367
4Jorge Prado Spain359
5Antonio Cairoli Italy326
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France403
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy332
3Jago Geerts Belgium325
4Thibault Benistant France290
5Jed Beaton Australia290
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Germany

MXGP of Germany Race Center
MXGP of Germany Timetable
MXGP of Germany MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Germany MX2 Entry List

Track Map

MXGP

Main Image: KTM Images/Ray Archer

