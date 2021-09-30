In the Mantova sand, Watson buried some of his frustration with his right hand. A 3-4 was the strong foundation for the Brits’ scorecard and announced that #919 is not to be underestimated. He won the MXGP class overall for the weekend.

“I know there were a few guys missing but to come here with two of your mates, giving your all and only being two points from winning, that’s pretty amazing,” he said afterwards of his efforts with Shaun Simpson and Conrad Mewse. “To be overall MXGP winner is the cherry on top of all of this. It gives me some confidence because my MXGP season has been very up-and-down. To come here and feel more like myself is so good.”

Racer X: In 2021 you’ve either run close to the front of MXGP or struggled at the back. Confidence clearly plays a big part in your riding and this result must be a good booster.

Ben Watson: Yeah, definitely. The season has swung around. I know what I’m capable of but then sometimes I come into weekends, and I cannot perform 100 percent, and that gets pretty frustrating. When they announced the Nations would be mid-season and some guys wouldn’t be here, instead of looking at it in a negative way I saw an opportunity to compete without some of the pressure of MXGP and just ride free. That’s what I did today. I had two amazing starts and just went with it. For sure it’s a boost and it’s nice to go back to the GPs now after a weekend like this. I felt like I needed it because the last few weeks have been difficult.

Your first Nations was at RedBud where you had the top three, but you didn’t get the podium celebration. You were injured and your brother had all the fun at Assen in 2019. This was finally your turn, but did you ever have any doubts about interrupting the GP season for it?

Not really. For my first season in MXGP I was not going to get hung-up over a particular result, championship-wise. It’s good that I’m currently in the top ten, and that’s not too bad for my first year on a 450. The Nations for me was another race to do. If I was fighting for a title, then my thoughts might be a bit more to one side but if you see Jeffrey [Herlings] and Tony [Cairoli] then they are still here racing. I think if you get the opportunity to represent your country against some of the best of other countries then I wouldn’t want to walk away from that. I’m not one to shy away. I’ll come and give it my all. If I wasn’t in Mantova then I’d have sat at home and watched it from the sofa, and I wouldn’t have the feeling I do now. Not much can give you that [feeling] to be honest. So, I don’t have one single regret. As a team we knew we strong and anything can happen at this race! We’re over the moon.