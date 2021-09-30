The ninth 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP and AMA Motocross/Supercross as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #215

Nervy Nations: For the third time in the last six editions of the MXoN the home country celebrated an emotional triumph. Words & photos from a damp but riveting Mantova.

MotoGP Origins: After talking to four MXGP stars about their transition from joy-to-job we spoke to Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira about their rise to the pinnacle of MotoGP.

The next Ace: Maxime Renaux has been the standout young racer from 2021 MXGP and looks set to be France’s latest world champ to join a burgeoning list. We talk to the Yamaha man.

Racer. Champion. Fan: Looking over famed ex-GP racer, and now Honda Motor Europe’s MX Manager, Gordon Crockard’s personal MX collection and his memories of an eventful career.