A Perfect First Bike For the Kids—From A Legendary Spanish Brand!

All of the bikes feature a quick-change battery for extended ride time; the batteries can be charged independently from the motorcycle, too, which is a huge plus in our book. No more pulling your bike up to the outlet—simply drop in a freshly charged one and get back out on the track or the trail. Each battery provides approximately 45 minutes of run time, and the new design is quick and easy to remove from the bike.

All the components on Torrot motorcycles are made for just that: a motorcycle. No repurposed bicycle parts here. A 48v brushless motor rounds out the package for all four models, packing unbeatable performance and run time.

Quiet, easy to ride, and hassle-free to maintain, Torrot KIDS bikes boast extremely high passive safety standards that place a premium on fun and learning. And being fully modern machines, they support a smartphone app that lets parents quickly and easily adjust top speed, power output, throttle sensitivity, engine braking, and more. A handy remote-stop feature can save the day in case you see danger that they don’t.