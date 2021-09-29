A Perfect First Bike For the Kids—From A Legendary Spanish Brand!
Founded in Spain in 1948, the Torrot brand brings to mind the golden age of European motorcycling. An innovator in both bicycling and its motorized kin, Torrot burned brightly for decades but hit hard times in the 1990s, only to be resurrected in 2011 with the very new-school Citysurfer e-bike. It was a sign that the times had changed and Torrot was ready to ride the new technological wave.
Today’s Torrot KIDS lineup of electric motorcycles have been designed as the perfect introduction to riding for kids aged 3 to 9, with motocross and trials bikes engineered specifically for young riders. Far from “starter” bikes that are essentially well-designed toys, these are competition machines through and through.
Torrot has simplified things for buyers by separating their offerings into two lineups: KIDS One and KIDS Two. The first, for kids aged 3 to 7 (or up to 66 lbs.), consists of the Motocross One and the Trials One; the second, for kids aged 6 to 9 (or up to 88 lbs.) comprises the Motocross Two and Trials Two. KIDS One bikes have a top speed of 19 mph, while its older siblings will reach 25 mph.
All of the bikes feature a quick-change battery for extended ride time; the batteries can be charged independently from the motorcycle, too, which is a huge plus in our book. No more pulling your bike up to the outlet—simply drop in a freshly charged one and get back out on the track or the trail. Each battery provides approximately 45 minutes of run time, and the new design is quick and easy to remove from the bike.
All the components on Torrot motorcycles are made for just that: a motorcycle. No repurposed bicycle parts here. A 48v brushless motor rounds out the package for all four models, packing unbeatable performance and run time.
Quiet, easy to ride, and hassle-free to maintain, Torrot KIDS bikes boast extremely high passive safety standards that place a premium on fun and learning. And being fully modern machines, they support a smartphone app that lets parents quickly and easily adjust top speed, power output, throttle sensitivity, engine braking, and more. A handy remote-stop feature can save the day in case you see danger that they don’t.
The new Torrot line is well-designed in every aspect and is primed to make a real splash in the U.S. market, as the company’s first shipments are on their way across the sea as we speak. Check out torrot-usa.com for more information or to preorder your bike today.