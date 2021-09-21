Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Watch: Episode 2 Red Bull Imagination - Most Insane Lines Ever!

September 21, 2021 10:55am | by:

Text/Film: Red Bull

The full rider field of freeride motocross and motocross legends made it to Kansas for Red Bull Imagination 2021 and Tyler Bereman unleashed the riders on the gargantuan course for three days of ultimate session-ing. All 12 riders spent hours on the course delivering next-level riding and carving some of the most creative lines ever seen in freeride motocross. Red Bull Imagination continues to push the sport into unchartered territories, providing opportunities simply unavailable anywhere else.

More on Red Bull Imagination:

Main Image: Kyle Lieberman / Red Bull Content Pool

