Watch: Episode 2 Red Bull Imagination - Most Insane Lines Ever!

Text/Film: Red Bull

The full rider field of freeride motocross and motocross legends made it to Kansas for Red Bull Imagination 2021 and Tyler Bereman unleashed the riders on the gargantuan course for three days of ultimate session-ing. All 12 riders spent hours on the course delivering next-level riding and carving some of the most creative lines ever seen in freeride motocross. Red Bull Imagination continues to push the sport into unchartered territories, providing opportunities simply unavailable anywhere else.

