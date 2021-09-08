Dylan Ferrandis is your newly crowned Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and he accomplished the achievement one round early at Fox Raceway 2. We look at how determined Ferrandis was to make it happen, his immediately reaction to winning the title, and how Eli Tomac's incredible riding prevented him from sweeping the day at Fox Raceway.

We also look back at Justin Cooper's strange qualifying crash, Michael Mosiman's fall while leading but quick recovery, and Jett Lawrence's holeshot following a strange gate malfunction. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

