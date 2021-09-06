Attrition is bound to whittle away at the breakaway quintet, those being: Gajser, Jorge Prado, Febvre, Cairoli, and Herlings, but the Dutchman is arguably the danger-man among the gaggle. The GP winner (his second of 2021) said after the race that he has already used his “joker card” with the blameless shoulder fracture sustained at his home GP in July that cause him to miss three motos, but he has not wasted any time in recouping points and chipped another seven away from Gajser on Sunday afternoon. Herlings has more podiums and moto wins than anyone else so far and his ability to post a 1-2 despite mediocre starts hints at his competitiveness. The big ‘if’ for the Dutchman involves avoiding more physical problems and the kind of fragility that has seen two incomplete seasons in the wake of his peerless 2018 domination.

- Afyonkarahisar, aside from being a mouthful, has not always been easy for Red Bull KTM management’s blood pressure. It was here in 2018 when the collision between teammates Pauls Jonass and Jorge Prado ultimately decided the MX2 championship as the Latvian suffered a knee injury. In 2019 Jeffrey Herlings pursued Glenn Coldenhoff with such vigor on his return from a second broken foot that more than a few fingernails were chewed and tears shed as “The Bullet” won once more after a year of trauma and self-doubt. Last Sunday both Herlings and Prado were part of a three-way dispute that also included Tony Cairoli for second place in the second moto. Cairoli and Prado came close to contact before Cairoli then committed to a jump into a lefthanded corner where some haybales had been knocked into the line. The veteran crashed but picked up to finish fifth for fifth overall. “It was pretty sketchy watching Tony and Jorge…but I was able to pick up the pieces,” said Herlings who had kept a distance but then moved past Prado on the last lap for second. Cairoli was disappointed to extend his run of races to three without a trophy but was luckily to escape unhurt from an impact to his head and shoulder.

Watch the Cairoli vs Prado battle (and AC222's eventual crash) below.