Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Fox Raceway 2 Recap

September 5, 2021 5:15pm | by: , , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post Race Show Ever from the Fox Raceway 2 National, as Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break down the action. Then Weigandt and Steve Matthes catch up with Jett Lawrence, then Weigandt grabs Max Anstie to chat about his results and many more topics from the 11th round. Then Weigandt crashes the Dylan Ferrandis championship party to talk to the newly crowned champion, and talks with French native Stephan Legrand from LeBigUSA.com. Finally, Weigandt catches up with Brandon "The Brick" Hartranft to close off the day.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

