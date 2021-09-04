Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for the 11th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

250 MOTO 1

As the first gate drop of the day commenced at Fox Raceway, temperatures were pushing 100 degrees at Pala and the riders were going to be laboring without question. The metal hit the dirt and we were off with 250 Moto 1 which saw Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland jump out to the early race lead. It wouldn’t last long though as Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas rider Michael Mosiman passed him in the third corner and took off with the lead.

Vohland had to deal with pressure from Jett Lawrence right away as the Australian caught him immediately for second place. Lawrence spent three laps behind Vohland but found a way through a couple corners after the finish line jump to set sail after Mosiman out front.

Justin Cooper sat just inside of the top 10 as his starts have seemingly disappeared late in the season. With Cooper now sitting 11 points down on Lawrence, he needed a huge effort to ride through the field and get to Lawrence who was working on catching Mosiman for the lead.

Lawrence caught Mosiman near the halfway point of the moto and started to put a little pressure on the #42 machine. Mosiman handled his well though and kept Lawrence at bay for a while, until an untimely mistake before the mechanics area sent him to the ground and back to fifth place.

From there, Lawrence took off with the lead over new second-place man RJ Hampshire who sat over 10 seconds behind him. Mosiman recovered very well and quickly too as he worked around Jo Shimoda and Max Vohland quickly and found himself on Hampshire for second with five minutes to go. He then passed Hampshire and ran away from second from there.

Cooper did make some amends throughout the moto as he was initially passed for seventh by Hunter Lawrence but would eventually re-pass him, Joshua Varize, and Max Vohland to work his way up to fifth in the end. It was enough to only lose nine points when it could have been much worse, but it still was not what he needed in the midst of a championship fight.

Jett Lawrence out front cruised it home in the final few laps to put a bow on a first moto victory. The win now provisionally extends his championship lead out to 20 points over Justin Cooper with just three motos left in this championship. Behind him was Mosiman and Hampshire to round out the championship.