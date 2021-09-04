Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for the 11th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

250 MOTO 2

Things got a little strange right as the second 250 Class moto was set to get underway at Fox Raceway as the 30-second board went sideways and the gate refused to drop. It slightly flinched which caused half the gate to hit it and then never fell. The gate had malfunctioned, and everyone backed off the gate as crews ran in to fix it. Eventually it was fixed, and we were ready to race in the second moto.

This time, the gate fell like normal, and it was Jett Lawrence who shot out to the early lead. Behind him early one was Michael Mosiman with a better start from Justin Cooper putting him up in third early on. Cooper was giving Mosiman a lot of pressure early on in the moto, but Mosiman surged ahead and put a decent gap on Cooper by the halfway point.

Lawrence was out front just pulling away with relative ease from the field. For Lawrence, a win in this moto would be his second 1-1 performance on the trot and these results have come at a crucial stage in this championship. With half the moto left, Lawrence was fully in control out front.

His brother Hunter Lawrence was having a better moto the second time around as he was up in fourth place through the entire first half of the moto. Coming from behind him was Jo Shimoda and Austin Forkner who had battled around Joshua Varize early on to get into fifth and sixth, respectively.

Cooper found a second wind with about 12 minutes remaining in the race as he started to reel in Mosiman ahead of him for second place again. Both riders were still running similar pace to what they were doing early in the race, but Cooper was just a bit better, and he found a quick way around Mosiman to get back into second place with 10 minutes to go.

With a 10 second deficit to Lawrence ahead of him, Cooper had quite a challenge ahead of him if he were going to run Lawrence down for the lead. The points he could get away from Lawrence in this moto would be crucial as he would go from provisionally 23 points down to 17 down with two motos left. The reigning 250SX West Champion put the hammer down and tried to make it happen.

It didn’t seem to matter that Cooper had upped his pace though as Lawrence just slightly upped his pace to maintain the gap. This track has always suited Lawrence well and it seems like it was suiting him quite well today as he did well to conserve energy with the lead and ride smooth the rest of the race.

Jett Lawrence cruised to his fourth straight moto win and his third overall win in as many tries at Fox Raceway. The win pushes him to 23 points ahead of Cooper who still came home second ahead of Jo Shimoda in third.