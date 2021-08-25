Yeah, Budds Creek! Good track, even though they didn’t get a national for a while compared to some other tracks on the circuit, I feel like there’s some good history at Budds. They hosted some USGP’s, of course they hosted a Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, there was huge title fight for Jeff Emig’s 125 title one year, the great JMB was benched for a by Honda at Budds because he refused to help his teammate win the title, it was the sight of Stew’s 125cc last-to-first moto, and it was the sight of Tim Ferry’s epic first moto win in 2003 (no? just me?). There are a lot of memories of Budds, for sure.

Let’s dive into the results, shall we?

250 Class Overall Results

1st | #6 | Jeremy Martin | 3-1

I asked J-Mart after the race what percent he’s at from his injuries earlier this year and he told me his shoulder is still not great, his hand is all healed up, but he needs surgery on his wrist after the year, and as the day goes on, he loses strength in it. So knowing that, this was a great day for Jeremy. His second moto was vintage J-Mart in his aggression and desire to keep pushing and sort of demoralize the competition. If Jeremy keeps being out front and Justin Cooper needs some points at the end of the year, the politics of racing should be interesting for sure.

2nd | #18 | Jett Lawrence | 2-2

THE JETT showed wisdom beyond his years in moto one in moving up from seventh or so to second. He didn’t freak out, I’m sure he saw the #32 sprinting away, but he just methodically got by some of the best guys in the class to only lose three points in the title fight. We had Tallon Vohland on the PulpMX Show and he was saying that although Jett’s young, his experience is high because of all the racing he did in Europe in the EMX class. He’s been on a 250F for almost four years now and has seen a lot whether it’s sand, mud, full gates of dudes, etc. It shows out there for sure.

3rd | #32 | Justin Cooper | 1-4

As good as J-Mart’s second moto was, J-Coop’s first moto was the same thing. He even fell somewhere out there and still put a bunch of time on everyone else after he got up. His first few laps in moto one were a clinic. He said on the podium afterward that he was sick this week so he didn’t have much out there in the second moto. I also believe he’s dealing with, or was dealing with, a thumb injury from his crash at Washougal that might be limiting him a bit out there. This title fight is going to get good with six motos to go!