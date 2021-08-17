Ken Roczen lost the Monster Energy Supercross Championship to Cooper Webb by 35 points, but he currently leads Webb by 97 points in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Roczen trails Dylan Ferrandis by 39 points in Pro Motocross, but beat him by him by 116 points in supercross. Roczen and Justin Barcia are the only 450 riders this year to have won races in both supercross and motocross. On balance, through all the series, dates, locations and terrain, the numbers say Roczen has been the best overall rider in 2021.

Doesn’t feel that way, right? Everyone knows the look of a champion and Webb’s repeated soul crushing late-race runs against Roczen really left a mark. For as much praise as Webb garnered for showing heart and grit, Roczen took just as much grief, perhaps even more, for not sealing the deal on race wins. The “Webb is in Roczen’s head” talk circulated weekly.

If you’re Roczen, it would be nice to lash back out and mention that he has Webb covered outdoors, but he knows that’s not going to play well. After the public beating he took regarding Webb during supercross, it would probably be nice to shout from the mountain tops how far the tables have turned. He can’t do that. In fact, if he ends up second to Ferrandis, Ken will have to instead discuss another championship where he came up short. Further, Roczen simply draws more attention than most riders, be it from fans, media, lovers and haters. It elevates the successes and the failures.