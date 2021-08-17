Not the season Marvin Musquin was hoping for. The Red Bull KTM rider, long a podium mainstay, went through a wildly inconsistent campaign in Monster Energy Supercross, which included a race win but also far too many crashes, bad starts and assorted issues. In Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the story is simpler: he just hasn’t been on the lead pace. After hovering in the 7-9 spots all season, he finally he showed his old form at Washougal with fast qualifying times and a moto podium. Then at Unadilla he turned 4-4 scores into his first overall podium of the summer.

Now is the time when Marvin could start barking about being back, or tell anyone who doubted him that he still has what it takes. But the Frenchman is too honest to do that. Even he is not sure what the issue really has been this year, or if he can get back to his old heights. Could this just boil down to stiffer competition? Can he step up and match them? He’s trying.

Here’s what Marvin had to say after the race.

Racer X: You’ve been a podium guy in basically every 450 national you’ve ever raced, until this year. Now you’re back. Is there anything you can point to?

Marvin Musquin: Um, I mean, I kind of want to say it’s pretty simple when you look at the supercross season, how stacked it is, and then moving into outdoors it’s basically the same. There’s so many good guys. Plus, to be honest I never, yeah, I’ve never been really, really happy with the settings. We’ve been trying to find, obviously, solutions, but it’s not easy. We went back to some original settings from the past few years and tried to stay with that. Overall, Washougal was better, good speed but not consistent. Today was better, two times fourth and I want to say good enough for the overall podium, and the riding was good.

Okay, so, you’re back to some old settings. Immediately, people are going to wonder, why didn’t you just stick with those settings in the first place? Is this a case of, you just have to try to advance, have to try to get better? You can’t just stick with the old stuff? It doesn’t work that way?

It’s….um…I don’t know.

Can’t answer that one! Okay, so where are you doing your riding this summer?

Same as the past few years, I’ve been at Aldon’s [Baker’s] and then I’ve been in California. I like to do both. Obviously when we go racing at Washougal, I always go to California a week or two before. Then I stayed in California after. Now I’m back in Florida and I will stay there three or four weeks, and then I’ll be back in California for the last two weeks.

So nothing really major has changed?

Um, let me think…. not really.