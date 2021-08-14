When we last raced in Washougal, Jett Lawrence was about five minutes away from falling into a 19-point hole in the 250 class championship of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Justin Cooper had been chipping away at the Australian’s points lead and had just eclipsed him a round earlier at Spring Creek. Cooper was then two laps away from putting 1-2 scores on the board to win the Washougal National when he caught a rut wrong and crashed off the track at high speed. The resulting crash pushed him down to eighth, costing him the overall, and flipping some points back to Jett Lawrence who entered the three-week break suddenly just eight points down of Cooper.

That moment could prove a lot more significant after the Unadilla National today. Cooper won the first moto, but could not match his similar level in the second moto while Jett Lawrence passed not only Cooper but eventually Jeremy Martin to go on and win the overall. Cooper’s struggles continued throughout the moto and he eventually slid down to fourth place. The result halved the championship lead down to just four points for Cooper as Lawrence seems to finally have been able to stop the bleeding.

"I don’t think I was getting down but I was getting frustrated with myself," said Lawrence in the post-race press conference. "I’m supposed to be up there with those guys. But I try to stick with my program with Jonny—just stick to that and that kind of builds my confidence, too, I know that works because he won a lot of championships at the top level himself, and winning with Ricky Carmichael."