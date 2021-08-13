The eighth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 14, at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 450 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (yes, the 450 motos are first this week!), followed by the first 250 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium and NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
NBCSN will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto on Sunday (August 15) at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
UnadillaSaturday, August 14
- QualifyingLiveAugust 14 - 10:00 AM
- 450 Moto 1LiveAugust 14 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveAugust 14 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveAugust 14 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveAugust 14 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveAugust 14 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveAugust 14 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveAugust 14 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)August 14 - 10:00 PM
2021 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|303
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|256
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|249
|4
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|238
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|273
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|237
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|220
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|205
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Other Links
General
Pro Motocross Live Timing
Download the Pro Motocross App
2021 AMA Numbers
2021 Pro Motocross Teams
Unadilla National
Unadilla National 250 Class Entry List
Unadilla - 450 Entry ListAugust 14, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|15
|
Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
Unadilla National 450 Class Entry List
Unadilla - 250 Entry ListAugust 14, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Twitter — @ProMotocross
Instagram — @ProMotocross
Facebook — @AmericanMotocross
YouTube — @AmericanMotocross
Other Info
Unadilla MX
5986 NY-8
New Berlin, NY 13411
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Unadilla National.
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Unadilla National Race Day Schedule
Saturday, August 14, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to New Berlin, New York.