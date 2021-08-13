Results Archive
How to Watch: Unadilla

August 13, 2021 2:30pm
by:

The eighth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 14, at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 450 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (yes, the 450 motos are first this week!), followed by the first 250 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium and NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

NBCSN will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto on Sunday (August 15) at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Unadilla

     Saturday, August 14
    Unadilla MX
    New Berlin, NY US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 14 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 14 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 14 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 14 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 14 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 14 - 3:00 PM
      nbc
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 14 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 14 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 14 - 10:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The 2021 Unadilla National broadcast schedule.
The 2021 Unadilla National broadcast schedule.

2021 Standings

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France303
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany256
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States249
4Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States239
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States238
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States281
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia273
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia237
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States220
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States205
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Links

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing
Download the Pro Motocross App 
2021 AMA Numbers
2021 Pro Motocross Teams

Unadilla National

Unadilla National Race Center

Unadilla National 250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Entry List

August 14, 2021
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
14Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
15Dean Wilson
Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Complete Entry List

Unadilla National 450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Entry List

August 14, 2021
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26Alex Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
Complete Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Twitter — @ProMotocross
Instagram — @ProMotocross
Facebook — @AmericanMotocross
YouTube — @AmericanMotocross

Other Info

Unadilla MX
5986 NY-8
New Berlin, NY 13411

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Unadilla National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Unadilla National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, August 14, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to New Berlin, New York.

