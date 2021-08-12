Who’s Not

Ken Roczen had a tough Washougal. It’s always difficult to dissect why Kenny is struggling because of his health concerns. When he’s on, he can win. When he’s off, though, he can give back a ton of points like he did at the last round.

Jett Lawrence is borderline for this category because he hasn’t necessarily been “bad”, we just haven’t seen the blazing speed we are accustomed to. He has been just a touch off the level he showed earlier in the season. Going into a great track for points leader Justin Cooper, he needs to bring his A game to NY.

Jalek Swoll had a big first turn crash at Washougal and was unable to finish the day. Time will tell if he lines up this weekend but that was a big bummer to what had otherwise been a breakout summer.

Fantasy Talk

Fantasy is heating up! This week will see a few new amateurs enter the fray, as well as the east coasters rejoining. After 2 weekends off, riders have had a chance to rest before the final sprint to Hangtown. We have enough info by now to have realistic expectations, but I am always curious to see who makes a significant move away from their trend after an extended break like this.

In the 250’s, Levi Kitchen will have eyeballs on him after a great week in Tennessee. After running around the top ten at Red Bud, Kitchen’s 4 handicap should give a nice opportunity, especially if he can have a breakout day. Another rider to keep an eye on would be Alex Martin. He has been recovering from a broken arm, but these weeks could make the difference for him. He was running around the teens at Washougal, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see him battle for a top ten at Unadilla.