Some of the points of the machine I was vocal about during the testing process was torque feel, chassis rigidity, and better cooling. Some of you may think that test riders have A TON of say in the production process, but that simply isn't the case most of the time. For this project, the engineers really listened to what the consumer was looking for as well as heard what the test riders were feeling during evaluation days. The Honda CRF250R chassis has been one of the most fun feeling on the track, but getting the right balance is not always easy to do. Improving stability was one of the aspects that I thought the older generation frame needed and the Honda engineers listened and massaged the frame for the newfound horsepower. The 2022 CRF250R's wheelbase is now 10 mm shorter (at 58.1 inches), rake is relaxed by 0.02º (to 27.32º), trail remains at 115 mm, the seat height is unchanged at 37.8 inches, and ground clearance is increased by 3 mm (now 13.1 inches). Longitudinal rigidity is maintained for straight-line stability, while lateral rigidity is reduced by 20 percent to enhance handling feel when cornering. Those numbers may not mean much to you, but the new frame does feel significantly different than the 2021.

Keeping the 2022 CRF250R cool was important with adding more power, so Honda increased the thickness of the water pump gear as well as redesigned the radiators louvers. Doing this has helped keep the radiator fluid inside the radiators and also keeps it circulated while doing longer motos in deeper conditions. There are many more changes to the new CRF250R, but these are some of the points that really meant something to me. Riding this 2022 machine for almost two years now, I have been happy with the progress it has made over the course of its development. We will see how the production 2022 CRF250R works next week when we get to spin some laps at the Mt. View MX track and then stack it up against some of its competition later this year! Stay tuned to Racer X for a complete breakdown of the red machine!