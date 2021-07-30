Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Full Schedule
30 Stories From The Ranch: The First Year

30 Stories From The Ranch The First Year

July 30, 2021 10:00am

With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

For today's post we wanted to throw it back to the first year the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship took place: 1982. We found some old photos from the debut event, some of them that we have never published before. Take a look back at the very first year of racing at the Ranch—my how things have changed!

  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_67
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_68
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_69
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_72
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_70
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_71
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_73
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_74
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_75
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_76
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_77
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_80
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_81
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_78
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_79
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_84
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_82
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_1_Scans_Scan_83
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_4
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_1
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_2
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_3
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_5
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_7
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_6
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_8
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_9
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_11
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_10
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_13
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_14
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_15
  • Loretta_Lynns_1982_Sheet_2_Scans_Untitled_12

Recommended Reading

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now