With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

For today's post we wanted to throw it back to the first year the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship took place: 1982. We found some old photos from the debut event, some of them that we have never published before. Take a look back at the very first year of racing at the Ranch—my how things have changed!