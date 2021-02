Tis the season for the "edition" bikes to hit the market and resident bike tester Kris Keefer is here to take you completely through the 2021 Honda CRF450RWE (works edition). At a glance, the WE machine differs from the R with mods like a Hinson clutch basket, Yoshimura full exhaust system, seat cover, red head cover, DID LTX rims, a ported cylinder head, coated lower forks, and shock shaft (18mm), gold chain, black triple clamps, kevlar grips and more.

2021 Honda CRF450RWE (Works Edition)