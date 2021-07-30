Phil Nicoletti says he’s going to visit Loretta’s for a day or so, and then he’s heading to ACL surgery. He might be even grumpier after that. We just hope he recovers well enough to handle questions from you in the future. Well, at least we have this week! Do you have a burning question you want to ask Phil? Send your question in to phil@racerxonline.com and Phil will be glad to answer. We hope.

Phil, First off I love your weekly posts, your middle finger throwing, call out the dumbasses attitude. It makes the sport better than it already is! My question comes from recent social media posts, Racer X interviews etc. We hear a lot of dudes bagging on their bikes, most recently from the red team. My bike this, my bike that, it feels different than my practice bike, always searching etc. How pissed do the teams and factories get when their high dollar rider gives a podium speech or a post race interview and bags on the bike? You have ridden for the factory teams and the privateer teams, what is the morale like when a rider puts it out there in public that they think it’s the bikes fault all the time? Is the team manager going all Peick vs Friese in the shop on Monday morning reminding him that racing is all about sales and dollars and their dumbass comments can really effect it? Lastly, do these dudes really have that big of an ego that they cant take the heat themselves that they just flat out sucked that day? As we saw in his retirement video, KR557 seems to be the only one recently that is honest with getting his ass kicked and didn’t blame the bike. You da man Phil!

Washed up snowmobile racer

Washed up,

Man, that’s a bit of a touchy subject. There is absolutely no doubt that the manufacturer, team mangers, team owners, technicians, etc, CRINGE when their top guy or guys say they are struggling with the bike! Especially when it’s right after a moto, and they just beat the piss out of themselves for 35 minutes and say it on TV. It makes it even worse when it’s an ongoing issue and the rider is struggling in back-to-back weeks. It’s inevitable though. It’s going to happen at some point and a part of the racing. There are going to be motos and races where a bike will hold a top level guy back bit to where they don’t have that comfort. You’ve seen it in between intermission from moto one to moto two with a lot of guys over the years. This year with Eli Tomac for example. You’ve seen it between heat races and main events with Cooper Webb as well. I remember being on the line for RedBud for moto one, and Jett and Hunter both said they were struggling with their bikes on the mic. I was a bit shocked because they both said it at the same time, when they just went 1-3. Then Jett had a phenomenal second moto. Those two as well as Kenny Roczen, have such an amazing flow that they can make a bike look flawless, even when they are struggling. So in the team’s defense, or any teams defense, you have to have someone with an eagle eye to help and see the flaws when someone makes something look so good. Make sense?