We spoke with several riders after the races at the Washougal National, here’s what other riders from throughout the pack had to say about their day based on team statements.

450 Class

Eli Tomac| 2-2 for second overall

“In the first moto I started a little bit behind, maybe around eighth place or so, but felt really solid and was able to keep passing guys through the whole race. I got myself up to third and was there for a while before Marvin [Musquin] ended up falling and handing me second place, which was key going into Moto 2. I was happy, confident, feeling good energy-wise after Moto 1. In Moto 2 I had a better start going down the first straightaway, but then the wrong line choice in Turn 2 shuffled me back. At that point, the guys that I needed to be in front of were in front of me, so I started pushing and gave it everything I had. I left everything on the track today, literally everything. It’s a frustrating day to get second overall because I made such a strong push, but I’m really happy with the riding and our whole effort today, I just needed a couple more positions in the first few turns.”

Dylan Ferrandis | 5-1 for third overall

“It was a tough day at Washougal. We struggled with the bike set up Moto 1 but bounced back with a win in Moto 2. I tried to manage the gap and manage my energy the whole moto to give everything I had at the end to secure the first place. It was really hard. I had to push really hard and dig deep. I’m really proud to have won this battle with Eli (Tomac) as he’s such a role model for me in the sport. I’m looking forward to getting some rest now before going back to work to be ready for the last five rounds.”

Marvin Musquin | 3-5 for fourth overall

“The day started off awesome, the feeling was great and I was excited for the racing. I was really happy about my intensity, that’s something that I’ve been looking for and I made it happen. In the first moto, I felt like I was riding really good towards the end but I tried to push hard to make a gap on him and unfortunately the front went away on me and I climbed up and into a berm and went down. In the second moto, it was a lot of effort to pass people and I think that got me towards the end. I knew fifth wasn’t going to be enough for an overall podium, which is a bummer, but it’s my best result so far this year and I showed a lot more today. That’s what I needed and what I wanted.”

Justin Barcia | 4-7 for fifth overall

“I’m stoked on the qualifying time of P5! I didn’t get the best starts but I charged as hard as I could and felt like I rode solid. No excuses but it was a difficult track to make passes and ending fifth overall – to me – that’s a really bad week, so I’ll take it. We’ve got two weeks off to regroup and come out swinging for the last five. I’m ready to hammer down!”