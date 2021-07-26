You mentioned changes last week that you found. It’s a new bike for ’21. First time outdoors on it. What did you find? Give us some specifics.

For me, I’m really sensitive to the balance of the bike. If the rear is high, I tend to ride really tight and I don’t necessarily ever feel comfortable, even if the bike is working decent. So, we actually ended up cutting the sub-frame last weekend five millimeters after the first practice. I came back and just wasn’t comfortable at all. Cut the sub-frame and that’s pretty much it. I think we went a little bit stiffer just to compensate for lowering the rear. For the starts this weekend, we did a map change where I can’t go over I think 9,000 RPM. I tend to rev a little too high. On the starting line I can’t really hear my bike that well, so it hits a little rev limiter and then I know to back it down. So, that I think helped a lot today on the starts.

That second moto, you had that awesome battle with Eli and also with Dylan. You were right in the middle there. Once Eli got past you, those guys were on heaters for last stage of that race. When you went over the finish line and we see your head went down, was that just disappointment you weren’t up there, or was that just you had won and you finally got that monkey off your back?

I actually didn’t know. I was kind of doing math in my head. I knew if Eli didn’t get to Dylan, that I thought I won. But I wasn’t 100 percent sure if I won when I crossed the finish line. I was pretty tired. I put in a pretty big effort to get to the back of Dylan, then I just couldn’t get around him. I kind of just lost my speed, and obviously Eli was on a mission. I think he ran the fastest lap of the race by I think over a second or close to a second two laps to go. So, he was definitely riding well and I didn’t have anything to keep him behind me. Once he passed me, it kind of took the wind out of my sails and I kind of just cruised. I had a little bit of arm pump, actually, which is weird because I don’t usually get arm pump, but with how choppy the track was I think that’s kind of why I got it. Those guys were riding really good. I dropped off pretty big. Eli was going really fast, but I think Dylan just kind of maintained. I dropped off pretty heavy. I didn’t know I won the race until I got to the podium.