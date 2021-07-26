Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 7 (of 12) — Washougal MX Park — Washougal, Washington
250 Class
Motocross
Washougal - 250July 24, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|3 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|2 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|7 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|
Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|6 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|4 - 7
|GasGas MC 250F
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|5 - 10
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA United States
|13 - 6
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|9
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO United States
|12 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250F
|10
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|9 - 12
|KTM 250 SX-F
450 Class
Motocross
Washougal - 450July 24, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|5 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole France
|3 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|4 - 7
|GasGas MC 450F
|6
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|7 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|12 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|8 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|6 - 10
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA United States
|10 - 9
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|273
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|237
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|220
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|205
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|178
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|172
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|154
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|148
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|141
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|303
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|256
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|249
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|238
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|217
|7
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|182
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|177
|9
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|177
|10
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|147
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 6 (of 19) — Loket — Loket, Czech Republic
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Czech Republic - MXGPJuly 25, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 3
|KTM
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|6 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Romain Febvre
|France
|3 - 10
|Kawasaki
|6
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 15
|Honda
|7
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|8 - 8
|KTM
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|7 - 9
|Beta
|9
|Ivo Monticelli
|Italy
|14 - 5
|Kawasaki
|10
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|11 - 12
|Yamaha
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Czech Republic - MX2July 25, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|1 - 5
|KTM
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|9 - 1
|Yamaha
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|3 - 8
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|4 - 7
|Honda
|6
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|12 - 3
|Yamaha
|7
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|10 - 4
|KTM
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|6 - 9
|Husqvarna
|9
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|11 - 6
|Kawasaki
|10
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|7 - 11
|Kawasaki
WMX
MXGP
MXGP of Czech Republic - WMXJuly 25, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|2 - 4
|KTM
|3
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|7 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|5 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|4 - 6
|Kawasaki
|6
|Lynn Valk
|Netherlands
|3 - 9
|Husqvarna
|7
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|6 - 8
|GasGas
|8
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|11 - 5
|KTM
|9
|Daniela Guillen
|Spain
|12 - 7
|KTM
|10
|Elisa Galvagno
|Italy
|10 - 15
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|194
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|183
|3
|Jorge Prado
|177
|4
|Romain Febvre
|174
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|151
|6
|Jeffrey Herlings
|143
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|140
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|119
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|109
|10
|Ben Watson
|90
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|179
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|177
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|165
|4
|Mathys Boisrame
|149
|5
|Jago Geerts
|146
|6
|Jed Beaton
|142
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|140
|8
|Rene Hofer
|137
|9
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|132
|10
|Kay De Wolf
|114
EMX250
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Lapucci
|95
|2
|Kevin Horgmo
|78
|3
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|62
|4
|Liam Everts
|58
|5
|Rick Elzinga
|57
|6
|Cornelius Toendel
|57
|7
|Yago Martinez
|55
|8
|Hakon Fredriksen
|39
|9
|Emil Weckman
|34
|10
|Dave Kooiker
|30
WMX
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|50
|2
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|40
|3
|Larissa Papenmeier
|36
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|36
|5
|Amandine Verstappen
|33
|6
|Lynn Valk
|32
|7
|Kiara Fontanesi
|28
|8
|Sara Andersen
|26
|9
|Daniela Guillen
|23
|10
|Elisa Galvagno
|17
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 8 (of 17) — Port Royal Half Mile — Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Round 5 (of 9) — Rattlesnake National Enduro — Cross Fork, Pennsylvania
Pro Overall
- Josh Toth (KTM)
- Steward Baylor (Yam)
- Ben Kelley (KTM)
- Craig Delong (Hsq)
- Thorn Devlin (Bet)
- Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
- Ryder Lafferty (Hsq)
- Ricky Russell (GG)
- Evan Smith (Hsq)
- Jesse Ansley (KTM)
Other Championship Standings
triple crown series (canada)
Through Round 5 (of 8)
450 Pro Overall
Championship Standings
250 Pro Standings
450 Pro Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|212
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|203
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|158
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|153
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|128
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|120
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|113
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|95
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|71
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|232
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|198
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|146
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|135
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|131
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|127
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|120
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|110
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|99
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|250
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|142
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|136
|6
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|7
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|120
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|115
|9
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|114
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|84
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|236
|2
|Rachael Archer
|234
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|134
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|131
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|118
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|100
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|95
|10
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|93
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TDB
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|NA
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins