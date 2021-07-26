We finally have a two-time winner in the 250 class of 2021 the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and it’s Jeremy Martin. After a 1-1 at Millville last week, though, this Washougal win was more difficult, as it looked like Justin Cooper had things in hand with 1-2 scores. Cooper crashed with a lap and a half to go, though, which allowed Martin’s 3-1 scores to carry the day.

Martin missed three motos this year due to injury and now sits 61 points down and fourth in the series with five rounds (10 motos) to go. Can the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider somehow pull out an improbably championship run? He discussed that topic, and more, in the post-race media conference.

Jeremy, last week on the PulpMX Show you said that you’re expected to win in Millville, so it’s kind of one of those things where you’re not taking too much credit for the win almost. This week, getting the win now on a completely different, technical type of track, does it kind of change how you envision the rest of your season going, or how you approach each round from here on out?

Jeremy Martin: That’s a good question. I wouldn’t really say it changes the vision of the rest of the season, but for me, there’s obviously a lot of pressure with the hometown race. I literally grew up there riding. I learned how to ride there. I trained there. Surprisingly, in my entire professional career I’ve never gone 1-1 there, so I kind of had a reality check with myself like, what are you doing? Then to finally do it is pretty dang neat. Washougal, I’ve hit the deck at that place a lot of times since I turned pro in 2013. To finally be able to win—I know I got gifted the overall. Obviously, J-Coop [Justin Cooper] went down in a crazy fast section. He was probably going 30 or 40 miles an hour up Horsepower Hill there. To do it, it’s pretty sweet. As you guys could see, I was pretty cranked up on the podium.