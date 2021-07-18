Video Highlights Courtesy of MXGP TV

You can check out the full highlights from the MXGP of the Netherlands above. Jago Geerts claimed the MX2 victory with a 1-1 day but the MXGP class saw some chaos. Only two turns into the first MXGP moto, Jeffrey Herlings was landed on my Ivo Monticelli, who overjumped a wall jump onto the back of the #84. Herlings stayed up and miraculously went on to win the moto but then found out he had a fractured left shoulder blade afterwards. He did not start the second moto.

In the second moto, Jorge Prado faded from the race lead late, as both Tim Gajser and Antonio Cairoli got by him. Cairoli then got around Gajser and because Cairoli finished eighth in the first moto and Herlings was out, Gajser knew he could finish second and still win the overall. The #243 came home with 3-2 finishes to claim second overall win in four races to start the season. Cairoli’s 8-1 was good enough for second overall and Romain Febvre’s 4-4 earned him the third and final spot on the overall podium.

Results from the MXGP of the Netherlands:

Championship Standings

Main Image Courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer