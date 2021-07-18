Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: MXGP of the Netherlands Highlights

July 18, 2021 8:20pm

Video Highlights Courtesy of MXGP TV

You can check out the full highlights from the MXGP of the Netherlands above. Jago Geerts claimed the MX2 victory with a 1-1 day but the MXGP class saw some chaos. Only two turns into the first MXGP moto, Jeffrey Herlings was landed on my Ivo Monticelli, who overjumped a wall jump onto the back of the #84. Herlings stayed up and miraculously went on to win the moto but then found out he had a fractured left shoulder blade afterwards. He did not start the second moto.

In the second moto, Jorge Prado faded from the race lead late, as both Tim Gajser and Antonio Cairoli got by him. Cairoli then got around Gajser and because Cairoli finished eighth in the first moto and Herlings was out, Gajser knew he could finish second and still win the overall. The #243 came home with 3-2 finishes to claim second overall win in four races to start the season. Cairoli’s 8-1 was good enough for second overall and Romain Febvre’s 4-4 earned him the third and final spot on the overall podium.

Results from the MXGP of the Netherlands:

MXGP of the Netherlands MXGP Results

MXGP of the Netherlands MX2 Results

Championship Standings

MXGP Standings

MX2 Standings

Main Image Courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

