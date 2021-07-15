Watch: Jason Weigandt and Ashley Reynard Preview Spring Creek National

Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

The sixth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set for this weekend on July 17 in Millville, Minnesota. Watch as NBC's Jason Weigandt and Ashley Reynard look ahead to the Spring Creek National and covering several storylines in both classes. They talk about the 450 Class, including Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Eli Tomac, and then talk about the 250 Class, including locals Jeremy and Alex Martin, Justin Cooper, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, and RJ Hampshire.

The duo also talks about how the 250 Class has seen five different winners in the first five rounds, which is the first year this has ever happened. If J-Mart can return to full health for this weekend, could he become the sixth different winner in six rounds? Tune into the points-paying motos this weekend to find out!