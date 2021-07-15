Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Full Schedule

July 15, 2021 1:40pm | by:
Alex Martin Confirms He Will Race the Spring Creek National

At the second-round Thunder Valley National on June 5, Alex Martin crashed hard at the top of the track during the second qualifying session, which resulted in a broken arm (fractured radius and ulna in his right arm). He was able to undergo surgery later that day and began his recovery. In the meantime, he hosted a Troll Training riding school at Spring Creek MX Park (the track his parents own, and he lives near).

Initially, the injury was expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, but it turns out that will not be the case. On July 2 he posted to Instagram that 26 days post-surgery he was back riding again (how?!).

Yesterday Martin confirmed he will indeed be making his return to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the sixth-round Spring Creek National—only 42 days after his injury.

“Excited to be back for @springcreekmx this weekend!! I couldn’t miss the home race and I’m grateful the healing process was faster than expected this time around. Let’s goooo!!”

Martin, who was injured during the 250SX West Region opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, has only completed four points-paying events this season (three supercross main events and the opening round of Pro Motocross). It will be good to have Martin back on track, especially for his home race.

