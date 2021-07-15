Alex Martin Confirms He Will Race the Spring Creek National

At the second-round Thunder Valley National on June 5, Alex Martin crashed hard at the top of the track during the second qualifying session, which resulted in a broken arm (fractured radius and ulna in his right arm). He was able to undergo surgery later that day and began his recovery. In the meantime, he hosted a Troll Training riding school at Spring Creek MX Park (the track his parents own, and he lives near).

Initially, the injury was expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, but it turns out that will not be the case. On July 2 he posted to Instagram that 26 days post-surgery he was back riding again (how?!).